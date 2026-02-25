8 Wawa Secret Menu Hacks Worth Trying

If you've ever been on an East Coast road trip, chances are you've stumbled into a Wawa. If you're new to the gas station chain, you thought you were grabbing candy and a bag of chips. But if you followed your taste buds to the ordering kiosks, you probably left with a hoagie, a specialty latte, and enough sides to satisfy a small country.

Wawa started in the greater Philadelphia area, but now has almost 1,200 locations across the eastern seaboard. The chain is known as one of the best gas stations for ordering food, especially if your appetite is calling for a customized sandwich, gooey mac and cheese, or a milkshake in literally any flavor. If you're looking for snacky combos with regional flair like Pennsylvania's favorite soft pretzels and iced tea, Wawa's got you covered in spades there, too.

I'm a longtime Wawa fan: I've been known to request Wawa subs after giving birth to my children, and there isn't a late-night craving that Wawa can't cure. And while I know a lot about Wawa, the so-called secret menu has been a mystery to me. Wawa used to have an official secret menu that you accessed at the kiosks by pressing on a goose icon on the bottom left-hand corner. That's no longer available, but Wawa aficionados are a resourceful bunch, and they have hacked their way through the menu for the best flavor combinations available. I taste-tested several popular orders to see if they're worth the hype.