What Is Canada's Most Popular Fast Food Chain?

Canada's relationship to its regional fare is evident in the country's iconography. The world's largest maple syrup producer, Canada punctuates its national flag with a pronged, bright red maple leaf. Next to the amalgam of all things maple (taffy, sugar, and syrup), Canada's must-have cuisine includes Montreal-smoked meat, tourtière, and the nation's most famous dish, poutine. One of Canada's most famed culinary contributions, however, is its beloved coffee and donut provider: Tim Hortons.

If America runs on Dunkin', Canada certainly is fueled by Tim Hortons. The coffeehouse is Canada's most popular fast food chain, with more than 5,000 restaurants globally, over 4,000 of which are concentrated in Canada. There are even Tim Horton's locations in the U.S. McDonald's — notably, the world's largest fast food chain in numbers as of 2023 — made its way up North in 1967, just three years after the first Tim Hortons opened its doors. However, Timmy's, as the locals call it, remains Canada's preferred fast food stop.