The Biggest Problem With Starbucks' Protein Cold Foam, According To Customers

If you are partial to turning your morning coffee into a protein hit, then you probably know all about Starbucks' protein cold foam, which was rolled out in September 2025. This is a coffee upgrade that is meant to be both practical and delicious, a way to add some protein to your drink without sacrificing on the experience itself. But sadly, according to customers, it often falls short, most notably in one area that cold foam is most loved for — its texture. From customer reviews it appears that Starbucks' protein cold foam keeps coming out thin and bubbly and disappearing quickly, which sounds far from appealing in all honesty.

Across Reddit, some customers have even tried to hack the disappearing act by paying for "extra foam" but are still handed a drink with hardly anything there. Others chimed in, saying even when the foam is substantial, the consistency of it is so unstable that it negates any enjoyment. The appeal of ordering an extra like this is to get to enjoy airy and creamy cold foam that melts smoothly into your drink whilst also upping your protein intake for the day, so you can feel the frustration in these reviews. And even more frustratingly, it isn't every order that misses the mark. Many appear to be coming out much closer to meeting expectations, so you just never know what you're going to get. And when it comes to paying for add-ons like this, that lack of reliability just isn't quite good enough.