How Many Tim Hortons Locations Are There In The US?

If you've ever been north of the border, you know Tim Hortons is a big deal in Canada, boasting over 4,000 locations. While the brand has struggled to make headway in American markets, it has been able to gain ground in 15 states, with plans of expanding in the future via franchisees. Currently, Tim Hortons can be found in Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

As of 2024, there are 697 Tim Hortons locations in the United States, with New York and Michigan boasting the most at 279 and 204, respectively. At the end of 2023, the brand closed the year with the largest number of new locations in the U.S. in five years while celebrating its 60th anniversary. Then, in early 2024, the coffee chain's parent company, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), released plans to open 1,000 stores in the United States by 2028. It appears to be on track to make this goal with new stores set to open in 2025 in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Blue Springs, Missouri, along with Coppell, Denton and Saginaw, Texas.

While Tim Hortons has found relative success in the U.S. thus far, it still faces stiff competition from other established brands like Dunkin' Donuts (with its popular iced coffees) and Starbucks (known for its numerous hacks. These two titans, in particular, dominate the American coffee scene and have made it incredibly difficult for international chains like Tim Hortons to stand out.