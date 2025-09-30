We Tried 9 Captain D's Meals And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Captain D's is a fast-casual chain that had its origins in Tennessee all the way back in 1969. It has had its ups and downs but is now beginning to expand into countries outside the U.S. It may seem odd that a seafood chain would come to fruition in a landlocked state, but perhaps it was just that dilemma that inspired the founders to bring great seafood at surprisingly affordable prices to places that don't typically see it.

Being a fast casual chain rather than fast food, you can expect the quality of ingredients and presentation to be a step above a Filet-O-Fish or similar fast-fried fish. I was impressed with the cleanliness of the restaurant I visited and the enthusiasm of the staff. Out of an expansive menu, some dishes stood out as plates that were both delicious, unique to the chain, and a fantastic deal, but in reality, the whole menu was quite enticing, and I can see why the chain is making a splash in seafood and starting expand overseas.