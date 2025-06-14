9 Different Types Of Fish Breading And Batters To Try

Tempura is fried food done to perfection, and a staple in most Japanese restaurants. It's light, it's airy, it's salty, and it perfectly wraps each piece of fish, shrimp, or vegetable in a golden blanket. To some, it may seem like a complicated technique, but it's actually not that hard to do at home with some patience. Home cooks who want to try their hand at tempura should be comfortable with deep-frying, whether in a Dutch oven, or proper fryer. However, it is possible to shallow fry a tempura battered fish.

For some excerpt insight, we asked chef Miguel Olmedo, chef instructor at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, in Austin, Texas about his thoughts on this wonderful batter style. "Tempura batter is ... great for deep-frying as it will coat the fish and give it a more crisp light texture," he says. "Tempura batter is best because it is light, cooks fast, and is easy to make." He adds, "It is also crispier, more translucent, and aesthetically pleasing to the eye."

Further echoing this sentiment, when we asked chef Mazen Mustafa, of Los Angeles restaurant The Lonely Oyster, what his favorite way to bread or batter fish would be, he told us, "By tempura, [it's a] classic, you can never go wrong." To really nail this classic, use some club soda in the batter, and additionally, per chef Olmedo, "It is recommended to use cornstarch to dredge the fish before dipping it into the tempura batter."