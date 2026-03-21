9 Best Store-Bought Frozen Snacks To Serve At Your Next Cocktail Party
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One of the best ways to entertain a crowd is to throw a cocktail party. These informal gatherings typically require less effort on the host's part, and allow for a more laid back atmosphere where guests can interact while milling about, drinking fancy libations, and enjoying some light appetizers or snacks.
Though there are plenty of popular cocktails you can offer your party guests, the question of what type of food to serve is always a nagging one. The menu should remain easy to prepare, simple to grab-and-go, require little to no utensils to mess around with, and obviously needs to be tasty. You can certainly make your own appetizers and noshes for a cocktail party, but if you are like me and you are busy, sometimes taking some shortcuts in the form of a visit to the freezer section of your local grocery store is an ideal time-saving hack. It can help you entertain with style without breaking the budget or spending hours laboring in the kitchen.
As a former chef and someone who enjoys hosting cocktail parties, I have certainly done my due diligence in searching for the best store-bought frozen snacks to incorporate into my menu. These are among the best options I have found that not only live up to my discerning palate, but are popular with my friends and family. Read on for the full scoop and stay tuned till the end to find out the criteria I used to select these specific items.
1. Fremont Fish Market Jumbo Coconut Breaded Butterfly Shrimp
When it comes to stocking up on frozen foods, Aldi has no shortage of award-winning options to choose from. One such offering that I make sure to keep on hand for an impromptu guest or a pre-planned gathering are the Fremont Fish Market Jumbo Coconut Breaded Butterfly Shrimp. If you're a fan of Red Lobster's popular Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp, these shrimp are the frozen copycats so they're sure to please. They come in a 9-ounce package, which is essentially enough to serve two hungry adults an entrée portion or roughly half a dozen partygoers an appetizer sampling.
Not only are these shrimp an affordable, high-quality seafood item, they are also sustainably sourced. Aldi's exclusive Fremont Fish Market brand makes it a point to use fish and seafood that is responsibly caught or produced, and these shrimp are no exception. They carry a BAP-Certified label, or Best Aquaculture Practices, which ensures the farm-raised shrimp are safe and ethical to consume.
Ultimately, the taste is all that matters, and these are delicious. They are best prepared in the air fryer, where they develop a perfectly crisp exterior and the shrimp remain tender, not rubbery. The coconut breading is just enough to make an impact, but not so overwhelming as to drown the shrimp. It has a delicate, sweet, and nutty flavor that is well-balanced by the savory shrimp. Serve these as-is, or whip up a spicy mayo for dipping.
2. Appetitos Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños
Among the best time-saving appetizers available from Aldi are the Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños from the Appetitos brand. These social media darlings come in an 11-ounce package for under $5, which is quite a steal for a snack that is sure to win over any guest in attendance at your next cocktail party. The package contains roughly 12 poppers, enough for a small group to get a good sampling.
These melt-in-your-mouth poppers are best enjoyed air-fried, though they can also be tossed in the oven if you need to prepare several of them at once. One TikToker swears by them, noting in particular the robust quantity of cream cheese filling in each whole jalapeño.
Though these are a tad spicy, they can easily be tamed with a cooling dipping sauce. You could go the classic route and pair these with a creamy Ranch dressing, but several members of the Facebook ALDI Aisle of Shame Community recommend going with a sweet and savory twist, accompanying these with a fruity sauce designed to mellow that heat, while allowing the poppers to remain crispy.
3. Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Few appetizers are as satiating as a creamy spinach and artichoke dip, and the one from the freezer section at Trader Joe's is a hidden gem. Each nearly 9-ounce container retails for under $5, making it an affordable alternative to a homemade version of this classic spreadable.
When reheated, this dip can be served as-is with some crackers, veggies, or chips, or it can be transformed into a fancy crostini or creamy spin on a classic bruschetta that would make for a fantastic pass-around appetizer. Don't take my word for it, though. This product is a fan favorite, garnering a 2026 Trader Joe's Customer Choice Award.
While the packaging directions recommend microwaving this dip, one Redditor recommends transferring the contents to a baking dish and finishing it off in the oven for roughly 30 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The resulting dip will come out creamy and hot, with a bubbling, golden brown top that is the perfect combination of savory and crispy.
4. Bibigo Fully Cooked Mini Wontons Chicken & Cilantro
If you are a fan of Asian-inspired appetizers, look no further than the Bibigo Fully Cooked Mini Chicken & Cilantro Wontons available at Costco. These noshes are considered a must-buy item for any first time Costco shopper. Each package contains 16 servings, which includes roughly 8 pieces, more than enough to feed a small army of guests attending a cocktail party. They reheat in just 5 minutes when pan-fried, or can be tossed in a microwave for just a couple of minutes if you are really in a hurry.
Perhaps the only downside to these bite-sized dumplings is that they don't come with a dipping sauce. This is easily remedied. I frequently grab a container of Mr. Yoshida's Original Gourmet sauce or a squeezer jar of Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce from Costco when loading up on supplies. Both of these pair beautifully with these wontons. And, if you have any leftovers after all of your guests have departed, pop them in an airtight container in the refrigerator and repurpose them for a delicious soup the next day. You get two meals in one shot.
5. Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp
One of the best prepared frozen seafood items you can find at Costco are the Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp. These shrimp come in a package of 30, and each one is a rather hefty sized portion. The box also contains an umami-rich soy dipping sauce that can easily be upgraded with some simple add-ins, like some freshly chopped green onions, minced garlic, and toasted sesame seeds.
While these are designed to be baked in a conventional oven, they turn out even better when reheated in an air fryer. The tempura batter is perfectly crispy, and the shrimp remain moist and tender. Though some people dislike the fact that these shrimp come with tails on, for my money, they are the ideal handle to pick up when you are serving them up at a cocktail party. And, as a bonus, you don't have to do any dishes or discard any toothpicks. Just toss the leftover tails in the trash and you're done. No mess, just a delicious appetizer that is the perfect accompaniment to any alcoholic libation.
6. Trader Joe's Tarte aux Champignons
When it comes to Trader Joe's pizzas and flatbreads, the Tarte aux Champignons reigns supreme in flavor and quality. This flatbread hits all the right notes in texture and flavor, having a perfectly delectable, flaky crust, and just enough cheese to balance out the intense, umami-rich flavors of the mushrooms. Not only is this pie ready to eat in minutes, it costs under $5, making it a stellar (and affordable) addition to any cocktail party spread where a touch of elegance is called for.
Redditors agree that this is a must-buy, but with a caveat: It should be allowed to cook longer than the packaging direction would suggest. One Redditor notes: "I make mine in a toaster oven using the pizza setting, on a parchment paper and for four minutes longer. The parchment is key — no foil or sheet pan." Another fan jazzes up the finished tart by sprinkling "some spicy paprika and some umami powder on it."
7. Partini Spinach & Artichoke Bites
If you love spinach and artichoke dip, these fritter-like bites are the appetizer for you. The Partini Spinach & Artichoke Bites from Costco are a necessary addition for any cocktail party spread. These come in a package of 40, and they are easy to reheat in a conventional oven or air fryer, though the latter yields a more crispy exterior to juxtapose the creamy, cheesy inside. While they are great as-is, they can also be paired with a zesty marinara or a zingy pesto for dipping to really amplify the flavor of each bite.
Perhaps the only hitch in the giddy up with these is that they frequently sell out. One Redditor states, "They were the best bites I've ever had in my life. We were eating 2-3 of them every day," but they were no longer available at their local warehouse. A commenter replied that they had been demoed that day at their home store, but had sold out immediately. If you get your hands on them, stock up, while supplies last.
8. Deep Indian Kitchen Potato & Pea Samosas with Chutney
One of my favorite types of cuisine is Indian, and among my preferred dishes are crispy samosas. While the most authentic ones are generally homemade or found at your local hole-in-the-wall Indian restaurant, the Spice Potato & Pea Samosas from the Deep Indian Kitchen brand are a dynamite facsimile. This brand prides itself on its from-scratch products that taste like they were made in your very own kitchen, and, as a chef, I really appreciate the vibrant flavors and delicate texture that these samosas have. Each package typically contains six pieces, which doesn't yield a lot, but for a small gathering they can be ideal, and the portion sizes are hefty. These also come with a tamarind mint chutney for dipping that is the perfect, refreshing accompaniment to the crunchy and well-spiced pastries.
Though you can certainly toss these in a conventional oven, don't snooze on using your air fryer. They will turn out infinitely crisper and the interior will remain tender. If you happen to run out of the dipping sauce, don't fret, these will pair equally as well with a store-bought mango chutney or a cooling, creamy cucumber raita, which is relatively quick and easy to throw together in a pinch.
9. TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Buffalo Style
TGI Fridays is well known for its wide selection of appetizers; so much so that the chain has mass-produced a full line of frozen versions of its most popular items that can be found at most grocery stores nationwide. Among the best of these are the Buffalo Style Boneless Chicken Bites. These typically come in a 15-ounce box containing four servings, which is plenty to offer a nibble for a small crowd at a cocktail party. Though they can be reheated in the microwave and the oven, again the air fryer wins with these, creating a restaurant-worthy crispy exterior and juicy interior.
If you don't believe me, take it from its fans on Reddit, one of whom calls it "my guilty pleasure." If you don't think these are saucy enough, simply toss them in your favorite store-bought Buffalo sauce, like Kinder's Organic Buttery Buffalo Wing Sauce or Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Wing Sauce.
Methodology
The selections for this round-up were largely based on personal experience, though I consulted social media and online discussion boards to back up my claims. As a professional chef of nearly 18 years who frequently hosted special events requiring small bites or pass-around appetizers, I am particularly selective when it comes to store-bought offerings. I look for items that are affordable, yet high quality.
Key factors for me include versatility, ease of preparation (what's the point of going store-bought if it isn't going to save you time?), texture, and flavor. Cocktail parties should be fun and the food should be both delicious and simple to eat while simultaneously holding a beverage and mingling with other guests. These items all fit the bill and deliver in spades.