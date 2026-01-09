The Time-Saving Frozen Aldi Appetizer Every Host Should Stock Up On (For Under $4)
Aldi is well known for its cost-effective, delicious, and unique house-brand products. This store also happens to be a saving grace for hosts when looking for interesting, varied appetizers to keep your guests happy and satisfied. Nestled within Aldi's frozen aisles, you'll find its Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños, which come in an 11-ounce package for just $3.29.
This appetizer incorporates three standout ingredients. The primary component, of course, is jalapeños, which are whole and feature a decadent cream cheese filling. The outer layer is a crispy breadcrumb coating that adds texture. And there are a variety of options for heating these stuffed jalapeños. You can bake them in the oven, drop them into the deep fryer, or prepare them in the air fryer. Regardless of which method you use, expect a crunchy-then-creamy result that's ready in 10 minutes or less.
This dish has received positive feedback online, with one TikToker saying they aren't too spicy, have a nice crunch, and feature a generous amount of cream cheese. A YouTube reviewer remarks that they're great during the colder months, making them a repeat grocery item when they visit Aldi stores. Aldi favorites tend to go quickly, so when you head to the store to grab this appetizer, it wouldn't hurt to also hunt for all the new Aldi finds of January 2026. And if you like this savory snack, there are many other great Aldi frozen foods under $5 that you may want to check out next time you find yourself in the freezer section.
Ways to elevate your Aldi stuffed jalapeños
You can take enjoy this appetizer on its own or make it even more spectacular on a budget. If you're low on time, grab something as simple as a store-brand sauce to dress up on the fly. For example, there are loads of ingredients to improve store-bought ranch.
If you're feeling uninspired by premade options, you can. make your own sauce to go with this appetizer instead. A tangy homemade cooling sauce like an herby greek yogurt dip can balance the subtle heat of the jalapeños and rich cream cheese. Or make a sour cream-based ranch dip from scratch, adding fresh cilantro and lime to really lean into the Tex-Mex influence of this dish.
If you're after more variety, you could also whip up a spicy guacamole dip, which would add some freshness. On the other side, highlight the decadence of the cream cheese filling by pairing your stuffed jalapeños with a queso dip to compliment the creamy qualities of each bite. This appetizer is also great if wrapped in an outer layer of bacon, you could even crush this meaty addition and sprinkle it overtop for added crunch before you enjoy.