The Time-Saving Frozen Aldi Appetizer Every Host Should Stock Up On (For Under $4)

Aldi is well known for its cost-effective, delicious, and unique house-brand products. This store also happens to be a saving grace for hosts when looking for interesting, varied appetizers to keep your guests happy and satisfied. Nestled within Aldi's frozen aisles, you'll find its Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños, which come in an 11-ounce package for just $3.29.

This appetizer incorporates three standout ingredients. The primary component, of course, is jalapeños, which are whole and feature a decadent cream cheese filling. The outer layer is a crispy breadcrumb coating that adds texture. And there are a variety of options for heating these stuffed jalapeños. You can bake them in the oven, drop them into the deep fryer, or prepare them in the air fryer. Regardless of which method you use, expect a crunchy-then-creamy result that's ready in 10 minutes or less.

This dish has received positive feedback online, with one TikToker saying they aren't too spicy, have a nice crunch, and feature a generous amount of cream cheese. A YouTube reviewer remarks that they're great during the colder months, making them a repeat grocery item when they visit Aldi stores. Aldi favorites tend to go quickly, so when you head to the store to grab this appetizer, it wouldn't hurt to also hunt for all the new Aldi finds of January 2026. And if you like this savory snack, there are many other great Aldi frozen foods under $5 that you may want to check out next time you find yourself in the freezer section.