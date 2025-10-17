The Award-Winning Frozen Meal You Can Casually Pick Up At Aldi

Chicken nuggets might just be one of the most beloved snacks across the nation. In fact, the national average of nuggets eaten per sitting is nearly 13, with some states going far beyond this (Missouri take the crown as the state with an average of 15.4 per meal), according to survey data from Betting.us. Whether you're hooked on McDonald's iconic chicken nuggets' batter or prefer an at-home alternative using the best frozen chicken nuggets found in stores, most meat-eaters have a soft spot for this classic snack.

Grocery chain Aldi is mostly known for its impressive international selection and bargain offers, and not as the place to scoop up award-winning chicken. However, when around 40,000 shoppers across the nation agree a product is good, you can almost guarantee it's going to make an impression. The next time you're making the rounds for your weekly shop, the Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets are worth picking up to try them yourself.

These nuggets won in the Frozen Entrée category for Aldi's 2025 Product of the Year; and they have not only been pleasing shoppers for their winning taste, but also for their quality. The Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets are made from white meat chicken and boast a crispy breaded exterior. Kirkwood is a brand with a few popular meat products at Aldi, such as Frozen Ground Turkey and Chicken Fries. The nuggets are the real stars of the show though, made from chicken breast and rib meat, and are super affordable at around $8.25 a bag (depending on store location).