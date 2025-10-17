The Award-Winning Frozen Meal You Can Casually Pick Up At Aldi
Chicken nuggets might just be one of the most beloved snacks across the nation. In fact, the national average of nuggets eaten per sitting is nearly 13, with some states going far beyond this (Missouri take the crown as the state with an average of 15.4 per meal), according to survey data from Betting.us. Whether you're hooked on McDonald's iconic chicken nuggets' batter or prefer an at-home alternative using the best frozen chicken nuggets found in stores, most meat-eaters have a soft spot for this classic snack.
Grocery chain Aldi is mostly known for its impressive international selection and bargain offers, and not as the place to scoop up award-winning chicken. However, when around 40,000 shoppers across the nation agree a product is good, you can almost guarantee it's going to make an impression. The next time you're making the rounds for your weekly shop, the Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets are worth picking up to try them yourself.
These nuggets won in the Frozen Entrée category for Aldi's 2025 Product of the Year; and they have not only been pleasing shoppers for their winning taste, but also for their quality. The Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets are made from white meat chicken and boast a crispy breaded exterior. Kirkwood is a brand with a few popular meat products at Aldi, such as Frozen Ground Turkey and Chicken Fries. The nuggets are the real stars of the show though, made from chicken breast and rib meat, and are super affordable at around $8.25 a bag (depending on store location).
What makes Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets so good?
Most customers agree that these chicken nuggets are worth the hype. One of the main pulls is that the breaded chicken pieces are appropriately flavorful, most likely because of the present paprika, extractives of turmeric, caramelized sugar, and other spices that contribute to each well-seasoned bite. Some have even likened the store-bought nuggets to other fan-favorite fast food options, which is a pretty high honor. "They taste like a cross between a Bojangles chicken sandwich patty and [Chick-fil-A] nuggets. The way they're seasoned and breaded reminds me of Bojangles... and the mild sweetness reminds me of [Chick-fil-A]," said one netizen in a Reddit thread.
These nuggets are not only praised for their taste, but also their versatility. There are a variety of methods you can use when preparing the Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets for a meal. For a faster dish, throw them in the microwave (three to five minutes) or the air fryer (15 to 17 minutes). For a crispy, oven-baked nugget, you can expect the cooking time to be around 23 to 25 minutes. Finally, enjoy them by adding the chicken nuggets to a wrap with your favorite veggies, or keep it old school and serve them with a plate of fries and your favorite dipping sauce.