The Mayo Brand Considered The Best Among Chefs
There's one particular mayonnaise that Southern chefs have been swearing by for years, and it's not Hellman's. The Greenville, South Carolina-based Duke's mayonnaise has cultivated a loyal fanbase for the past century. At first glance it might be confusing as to why some chefs feel so passionately about Duke's over Hellman's despite both brands having nearly identical ingredients. The devil is in the details, and vinegar seems to be the deciding factor on people's preference.
Celebrity chef and Georgia local Alton Brown thought Duke's was significant enough to endorse in the margins of his own homemade mayonnaise recipe. "This Carolina classic has plenty of vinegar in it, and that gives it the zing I crave," he wrote. Duke's catchphrase is "It's got twang!" Aside from the cadence of their customer base, that twang seems to come from having a slightly higher ratio of vinegar than some competitors. It's also free of sugars and artificial sweeteners.
Chefs like Martha Stewart and Julia Child preferred Hellman's mayonnaise for the opposite reason: It was milder and less tangy. Such a small difference in ingredient ratio can have a big impact for chefs, and you might find that the best mayo is whichever one you make at home where there's more opportunity to tweak the taste to your liking.
Choosing the right mayonnaise for the job
James Beard Award recipient and Southern culinary expert Sean Brock shared his love of Duke's in an interview with Garden & Gun, saying, "When you make your first tomato sandwich with it, that flavor is locked into your brain, and every time you make mayonnaise you're chasing that flavor." Duke's really is a must-have kitchen staple for some folks (sometimes enough to warrant getting a jar tattooed), but there are other options that might be a better fit for you, depending on what flavors you're looking for.
Other chefs say Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise is the best. It's extra creamy and made with egg yolks rather than the whole egg, leaning into a more umami flavor that many chefs enjoy for their sandwiches and dips. McCormick's Mayonesa has a hint of lime and is often the go-to for Mexican chefs for dishes like elote. It's a great addition to chicken and tuna salad and worth considering as the base for a spicy pepper mayo. While Hellman's and Duke's are some of the most famous options because of their celebrity chef endorsements, there are many wonderful brands that can bring a little something different to the table.