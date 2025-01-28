The Mayo Brand Considered The Best Among Chefs

There's one particular mayonnaise that Southern chefs have been swearing by for years, and it's not Hellman's. The Greenville, South Carolina-based Duke's mayonnaise has cultivated a loyal fanbase for the past century. At first glance it might be confusing as to why some chefs feel so passionately about Duke's over Hellman's despite both brands having nearly identical ingredients. The devil is in the details, and vinegar seems to be the deciding factor on people's preference.

Celebrity chef and Georgia local Alton Brown thought Duke's was significant enough to endorse in the margins of his own homemade mayonnaise recipe. "This Carolina classic has plenty of vinegar in it, and that gives it the zing I crave," he wrote. Duke's catchphrase is "It's got twang!" Aside from the cadence of their customer base, that twang seems to come from having a slightly higher ratio of vinegar than some competitors. It's also free of sugars and artificial sweeteners.

Chefs like Martha Stewart and Julia Child preferred Hellman's mayonnaise for the opposite reason: It was milder and less tangy. Such a small difference in ingredient ratio can have a big impact for chefs, and you might find that the best mayo is whichever one you make at home where there's more opportunity to tweak the taste to your liking.