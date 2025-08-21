Jimmy John's Allows You To 'Unwich' A Sandwich, But What, Exactly, Does That Mean?
Jimmy John's is known for being a pretty high contender as far as sandwiches go. The restaurant chain has never been shy about doing things differently. One of the most notable curveballs is that it encourages diners to "unwich" their sandwiches. But what exactly does this mean? Rather than the traditional bread holding your prized ingredients together, you can swap it out completely and replace it for a lettuce wrap.
Even if the bread used in Jimmy John's sandwiches ranks pretty well against most fast food sandwich chain breads, you still might be tempted to ditch the bread for an even more scrumptious bite. The sandwich chain promises that even if you're not huge on bread, the stores prep fresh lettuce to replace the bread of any sandwich so you can still enjoy your favorite filling. That means that many of the chain's most popular sandwiches, including the Spicy East Coast Italian, the Billy Club, and the Jimmy Cubano, are all available with a fresher, leafier package.
What to know about Jimmy John's Unwich
Jimmy John's officially launched the Unwich back in 2003 as a low carb option for diners. The Unwich appeals to those after a lighter choice without having to wander far outside of their go-to order — and it also comes at the same price as the regular sub. The brand has also experimented with other ways to provide your favorite subs sans bread. In fact, the sandwich chain launched the Picklewich — a Jimmy John's secret you may not know about — which replaced bread with a large kosher pickle.
Swapping bread for lettuce may not sound like every sandwich-lover's first choice, but the leafier alternative actually opens up more options for those looking for a gluten-free swap to get in on the goodness. The reviews are almost unanimously good, with fans often explaining how much they enjoy their favorite Jimmy John's sandwich in the crunchy lettuce wrap. The chain is praised for not disappointing with a limp and underwhelming lettuce wrap, as well as the sandwich's overall sturdiness. Even if you're a newbie in the world of lettuce wraps, Jimmy John's might have you lining up to experience an Unwich you'll never forget.