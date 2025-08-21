Jimmy John's Allows You To 'Unwich' A Sandwich, But What, Exactly, Does That Mean?

Jimmy John's is known for being a pretty high contender as far as sandwiches go. The restaurant chain has never been shy about doing things differently. One of the most notable curveballs is that it encourages diners to "unwich" their sandwiches. But what exactly does this mean? Rather than the traditional bread holding your prized ingredients together, you can swap it out completely and replace it for a lettuce wrap.

Even if the bread used in Jimmy John's sandwiches ranks pretty well against most fast food sandwich chain breads, you still might be tempted to ditch the bread for an even more scrumptious bite. The sandwich chain promises that even if you're not huge on bread, the stores prep fresh lettuce to replace the bread of any sandwich so you can still enjoy your favorite filling. That means that many of the chain's most popular sandwiches, including the Spicy East Coast Italian, the Billy Club, and the Jimmy Cubano, are all available with a fresher, leafier package.