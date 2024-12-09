Restaurant Secrets You Didn't Know About Jimmy John's

If you've ever wondered if the employees at your favorite fast food place have discussed your orders, well, chances are that yeah, they have. If you're a regular at Jimmy John's, the staff may have memorized what you usually get, and you probably have a nickname. For those of you who like to order the same thing, it's a matter of speed. If your order is the same whenever you show up, the crew will remember who you are and what your order is, and it's faster to tell other workers that X-Cheese Guy is here rather than repeating the entire order. Don't worry, the staff won't call you by your nickname to your face or in front of other customers.

This practice isn't limited to Jimmy John's. Servers from many restaurants have chimed in online to discuss customer nicknames. The names could be based on something you said you liked, or based on a difference between you and another customer. One server claimed online that they had two regular customers with the same first name, but only one liked to eat inside the restaurant. That became the basis for the customer's nickname. If you're worried about what your nickname might be, just try to be a good customer. If you're annoying, you will get an annoying nickname, and everyone will remember why. The impression you leave is what the staff will remember when nicknaming you.