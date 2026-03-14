5 Best Vegetables To Plant In Early Spring

Ever find yourself basking in the summer sun, looking at your not-exactly-bountiful garden, wishing you would have gotten started months earlier? Us too. When the chill of winter is still lingering in the air, it can be tempting to stay cozy indoors, but bundling up and planting certain veggies can help increase the likelihood of a successful harvest a few months down the line. Knowing exactly which ones to start growing in early spring can help you get your garden started right, setting the stage for a gorgeous bounty of fresh veggies once summer rolls around.

Here, we've compiled a list of the seeds and plants you'll want to get into the ground early. Before you start digging, it's important to check out the recommended planting times on the back of the seed package and determine what zone you live in, as the exact timing for planting is region-dependent due to varying weather patterns. Then, once you've picked the best spot for your garden and you're ready to go, grab your trusty old pair of gardening gloves and let's (literally) dig in.