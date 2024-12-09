Are Radish Greens Edible?

Radishes are a delicious and versatile vegetable that can be tossed in salads, used to upgrade coleslaw, or enjoyed on their own as a healthy snack. However, a mistake many people make with radishes is only using the root and throwing away the greens. While you might not know it if you've never tried them before, radish greens are perfectly safe to eat, and they're totally tasty.

The greens from any type of radish can be eaten, and their maturity plays a major role in how they taste. For instance, greens from a mature radish plant can have a slightly bitter taste, while younger greens are much more mild. Greens from mature plants can also be rather tough when they're raw. However, this can be tempered by cooking them.

Moreover, radish greens are surprisingly nutritious and contain more vitamin C and fiber than their roots. They are also a good source of potassium, magnesium, iron, vitamin K, and protein. Additionally, radish greens contain erucamide, which, in a 2018 study involving mice, was shown to possibly have a preventive effect against memory loss related to Alzheimer's. While more research is needed to confirm these findings in humans, the amount of nutrients alone makes radish greens a remarkably healthy food everyone should start enjoying.