How To Make Tender, Smoky Carrots On The Grill

We all appreciate carrots for being crunchy when we're snacking on them raw, but when it comes to cooked carrots, that's a different story. If you've ever tried to grill carrots, you know they tend to stay stubbornly hard on the inside whilst the outside slowly chars like forgotten toast. But, we were given some advice by chef Christina Miros — who you may know from Gordon Ramsay's "Next Level Chef" and Pepsi's summer campaign Grilling Deserves Pepsi – that's going to change the game this grilling season.

Miros told Chowhound that the way to guarantee tender grilled carrots is to consider your heat source: "Unless you plan to blanch the carrots first, I suggest using indirect heat with the lid down to create convection." In other words, don't get trigger-happy and throw them straight into the flames.

For big flavor, Miros recommends brushing your carrots with a delicious glaze while they're on the grill. Unlike softer veggies like eggplant or mushrooms, carrots are too sturdy to soak up a marinade before you cook them, but glazing them as they cook or right before serving will bring lots of flavor. Try combining a maple syrup glaze with smoked paprika, a pinch of cumin, some chili flakes, and a little glug of olive oil. The carrots will be caramelized, sweet, and a little smoky. And don't bother peeling them. José Andrés skips peeling grilled vegetables altogether and if that's good enough for José then it's good enough for us.