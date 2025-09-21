Your Ranch Dressing Deserves This Chef-Approved Flavor Boost

Creamy, fresh, and tangy; ranch dressing has it all. It's practically an all-purpose dip, working equally well on carrots as it does on pizza or chicken wings. People who love the herbaceous dressing really love it and use it on pretty much anything. While there are a myriad of ways to get your ranch dressing fix, from flavor powders to squeeze bottles, the most prized of all ranch formats is the fresh-made version (there is a reason you probably prefer restaurant-made ranch over bottled). But what if you want fresh-ranch taste yet don't have time to whip up a whole new batch? You're in luck; we spoke to chef Mike O'Mara, senior food scientist at Litehouse Inc., about the best way to jazz up that humble bottle of grocery store ranch you have sitting in the side door of your fridge.

His suggestion? Add some fresh dairy. "I recommend incorporating a splash of heavy cream or buttermilk," O'Mara said. But what does an addition such as buttermilk or cream bring to the table (or bowl)? According to O'Mara, fresh dairy products "elevate the dressing, providing fresh dairy notes that are characteristic of homemade ranch." Essentially, buttermilk or cream adds a more homemade taste to your dressing, counteracting some of the gluey, sometimes artificial taste of bottled ranch.