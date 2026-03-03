13 Can't Skip New Costco Finds To Add To Your Cart In March 2026
Spring is swiftly on its way, and with it comes fresh opportunities for house cleaning, trying new recipes and flavors, upgrading your appliances, and exploring fun new activities — all thanks to Costco, that is. There are already plenty of must-have items if you're new to the popular wholesale club, but the real steals tend to come seasonally. Costco members are in luck this year the winter winds down to a close in March 2026, as the month is already shaping up to be a standout one for new goods hitting the store's warehouse store shelves and website.
As you may already know, the items specifically available in your local Costco are subject to change, and some brand-new items may only debut in certain locations. That said, we decided to make your March shopping extra easy by narrowing down these top new product finds. Whether you're looking for new cookware, fun snack items, or just some extra help with outdoor fun this year, Costco is worth checking out this season.
1. GreenPan 15-inch Paella Pan
You don't even have to make paella with this gorgeous, pre-seasoned carbon steel pan because it's so versatile. But if you're a fan of the hearty Spanish dish, this pan is an easy shortcut for smaller batches (pro tip: cold cooked rice will also help get paella on the table faster). You can throw it in the oven up to a whopping 660 degrees Fahrenheit too, and it's safe for all types of cooktops.
Purchase GreenPan 15" Pre-seasoned Carbon Steel Paella Pan for $38.99.
2. Designpac LEGO Easter Basket
For those who celebrate Easter, the hoppy holiday will be here on April 5, 2026. If you have a child (or a fun-loving adult) who loves all-things LEGO, this brand-new basket from Costco, complete with chocolate and candy, checks off all the boxes in one go, saving you from extra shopping trips. Plus that fabric basket could totally be re-purposed to hold the LEGO pieces once they're unboxed.
Purchase Designpac LEGO Easter Basket for $53.33.
3. Platterful, Charcuterie Kit
A nice charcuterie board easily impresses guests at spring gatherings, but actually putting one together can be tedious if you don't already have everything you need. Fortunately, this kit comes with a sizeable board and a tasty assortment of meat, cheese, olives, nuts, and condiments (all successfully avoiding boring charcuterie ingredient mistakes). Four matching serving utensils are also included.
Purchase Platterful Charcuterie Kit for $129.99.
4. GreenPan Spectra Diamond 11-piece Cookware Set
If you have a love-hate relationship with nonstick cookware, it might be time to switch gears and try a newer form of the technology. This nice-looking set has a diamond-infused Thermolon coating, which is textured and designed to be way more scratch resistant than your standard nonstick pans. Costco's special deal on the new set knocks $100 off for March.
Purchase GreenPan Spectra Diamond Cookware Set for $289.99.
5. Longfield Garden Solution Collections
March is a great time to start planning your spring and summer garden, and this nifty new floral-planting kit can give you a leg up. Available in four different sets depending on your garden's specific needs (deer-resistant, pollinator mix, waterwise, and fragrant flower), you can get between 50 and 65 flower bulbs ready to go with instructions.
Purchase the Longfield Garden Solution Collections for $44.99.
6. I-MEI Boba Ube Ice Milk Bar
Social media's been abuzz the last few weeks over this new Costco product in particular. It's essentially an ube boba milk tea in ice cream bar form, and if you're wondering why ube is so popular, it's largely because it works so well in desserts. This package comes with 12, so it's perfect for sharing or just enjoying yourself all spring long.
Purchase I-MEI Boba Ube Ice Milk Bar for $17.01.
7. over&back Multipurpose Berry Baskets
Fresh berries, fruit, and veggies are great, but the containers (if they even come in them) are often pretty flimsy. Now you can store things in style both in and out of the fridge with this adorable three-piece stoneware bin set. Available in white and green, these bins are so handy they're also dishwasher and microwave safe.
Purchase over&back 3-piece Multipurpose Berry Baskets for $19.99.
8. Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle
Some cooking efforts call for a griddle attachment rather than a regular grill top, but these can be bulky and annoying to clean. On the other hand, this reversible grill and griddle top rectifies that by being smaller and easier to handle. Conveniently, it can sit on top of either a regular outdoor grill or your stovetop.
Purchase Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle for $39.99.
9. ZWILLINGS 10-piece Cast Iron Fondue Set
A nice fondue set may be best known as that quirky home kitchen gadget everyone showed off at dinner parties in the 1970s, but delicious melty cheese (or warm chocolate) is always in style. Costco's cherry red set comes with its own color-coded dipping forks, so you can impress your guests with this tasty retro snack whenever you like.
Purchase ZWILLINGS 10-piece Cast Iron Fondue Set for $59.99.
10. Giant KerPlunk Game
Playing KerPlunk is kind of like Jenga, in which multiple players take turns removing sticks holding up a group of balls in a tube. It's normally for tabletops, but this jumbo-sized version transforms it into a fun new lawn game that's friendly for kids and adults alike, just in time for warmer weather days.
Purchase Giant KerPlunk Game for $79.44.
11. Cuisinart Espresso Bar Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
This automatic home espresso machine seems to be as current as kitchen coffee brew tech comes, and it also seems well worth snagging one if you want to feel like you have your very own coffee shop at home. It can even pull cold espresso shots so you don't have to wait for your morning cold brew.
Purchase Cuisinart Espresso Bar Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for $399.
12. Organic Full Thread Spanish Saffron
Saffron is a super versatile spice that can be used to level up the flavor, aroma, and presentation of your dishes and drinks. And that's why this jar is so neat; it's full-thread Spanish saffron, which can be crushed and mixed as needed or used whole as a beautiful finishing touch. This jar is a newer product at Costco that's $15 off during March, so now's the time to pounce.
Purchase Organic Full Thread Spanish Saffron for $44.99.
13. Double Chocolate Mint Sundae
One of the hottest March items at Costco is actually in the food court. This is the brand-new Double Chocolate Mint Sundae, a.k.a. Kirkland Signature's very own take on a Shamrock Shake. It's unknown how long the treat will last, but it's probably wise to not wait too long after St. Patrick's Day on March 17.
Purchase a Double Chocolate Mint Sundae at the Costco food court for $2.99.