13 Can't Skip New Costco Finds To Add To Your Cart In March 2026

Spring is swiftly on its way, and with it comes fresh opportunities for house cleaning, trying new recipes and flavors, upgrading your appliances, and exploring fun new activities — all thanks to Costco, that is. There are already plenty of must-have items if you're new to the popular wholesale club, but the real steals tend to come seasonally. Costco members are in luck this year the winter winds down to a close in March 2026, as the month is already shaping up to be a standout one for new goods hitting the store's warehouse store shelves and website.

As you may already know, the items specifically available in your local Costco are subject to change, and some brand-new items may only debut in certain locations. That said, we decided to make your March shopping extra easy by narrowing down these top new product finds. Whether you're looking for new cookware, fun snack items, or just some extra help with outdoor fun this year, Costco is worth checking out this season.