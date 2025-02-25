The Easy Shortcut To Get Paella On The Table Faster

Paella has a reputation for being a difficult dish that takes time and hard work to get right. A steaming bed of golden rice takes up a whopping 60-inch paella pan when it's traditionally served up with vegetables, lime wedges, and all kinds of meat. While recipes vary for different paella versions, saffron is the uncommon spice you should be cooking with to achieve the unique earthy and musky flavors that make this dish taste authentic. It's a stir-fry and a stew in one, usually showcasing seafood like clams, prawns, and shrimp. You might picture a chef slaving over the giant pan for hours of preparation and stirring as flavors slowly blend, but paella doesn't have to take forever to make. There's a way to cut down on paella's cooking time, and it has everything to do with using leftovers — as many leftovers as possible.

Much like you can repurpose leftover pork tenderloin into a quick stir-fry or turn your leftovers into a hearty soup, you can also use leftover ingredients like chicken and steak to make a quick paella. You can use leftover vegetables as well, but remember paella does simmer for a while, even when you're making a quick version. The longer vegetables simmer, the mushier they get, so they might not be the best option. Use leftover cold rice to get that paella on the table faster and to create a flavorful bed of earthy, spicy, lime-laced goodness as a bed for the rest of your ingredients.