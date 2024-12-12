How Did Ube Become So Popular?

Known for its sweet taste and iconic purple hue, ube — a purple yam of Filipino origin — has made quite an imprint on the culinary world. Ube has become an increasingly popular flavor in all kinds of sweets in the United States, from ice cream to Japanese cheesecake. Ube is not to be confused with sweet potatoes or other types of yams, which are typically yellow or white in appearance, the bright purple hue makes ube a truly special ingredient.

Before it became a viral foodie sensation in America, ube was a popular ingredient for centuries in the Philippines. Although Filipino immigrants brought their cuisine, and by proxy ube as well, to America, it wasn't until 2016 when Manila Social Club in New York started selling ube donuts that the ingredient began to skyrocket in popularity in Western culture.

Since then, ube has continuously cropped up in all kinds of dishes across America. The popularity of ube can be attributed to its social-media-friendly tint, which makes products containing ube perfect for shots on Instagram or TikTok. It has appeared in traditional Filipino desserts, fusion dishes, and brand-new inventions. However, at the end of the day, ube will always trace its roots back to its home in the Philippines.