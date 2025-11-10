The 1970s Dinner Party Gadget Everyone Showed Off If They Had One
Whether you prefer cheesy, stringy fondue that's made for dipping pieces of perfectly crusty bread, bubbling oil ready for bits of steak, or decadent chocolate fondue that's fit for berries, cookies, and more, it's a smart move to consider making a fondue pot a permanent fixture in your appliance garage. You'll get to channel your mom or grandma's '70s kitchen style (bonus points if you choose an Earth-toned fondue pot) while having a fun, unexpected, and delicious dish at the ready for your next get-together.
Why, exactly, was fondue such a hit in the '70s? Dinner began to take a more informal tone during this period, as more and more women were working outside of the home (TV dinner manufacturers started to get seriously creative during this time — Libbyland Adventure Dinners, anyone?). While families may not have been gathering around the dinner table at 6 p.m. sharp for a meal that Mom spent hours cooking, community was still important. Enter: the fondue pot. Fondue was — and is — versatile, casual, and easy. A fondue pot showed a touch of whimsical elegance, and was a sign of a family that didn't take themselves too seriously. Fondue worked just as well for a party as it did for a sit-down dinner, and it was easy to use whatever was in the pantry as dippers.
Pro tips for making great fondue
Want to bring a touch of the '70s into your home kitchen? Good news: Fondue pots aren't super expensive (you can get a temperature-controlled version with six color-coded forks for $50 on Amazon). While you can find less-expensive pots, err on the side of a higher-quality option. You'll need something that heats evenly to create a smooth fondue that's perfect for dipping. If you'd prefer not to invest in a fondue pot, you might also want to consider fondue recipes that you can make in your slow cooker.
If you're making a savory fondue, you might want to start by rubbing a peeled glove of garlic along the inside of your (not-yet-heated) fondue pot to kick your recipe off with a burst of flavor. Gruyère and Swiss cheeses are often used for fondue. No matter what type of cheese you use, it's important to grate it yourself. Anti-caking agents in pre-shredded bags of cheese can create clumpy fondue — a far cry from the smooth final product you want. If you're creating an oil fondue, go with peanut or canola oil — be careful not to let it come to a boil.
Surround your fondue pot with these bites made for cheese, oil, or chocolate
You've got your plan to create fantastic oil, cheese, or chocolate fondue ready — now, it's time to load up on dippers. For oil-based fondue, steak and shrimp are solid choices. To prepare your steak, simply cut it into bite-size pieces, taking extra care to trim away any fat. If you're prepping cheese fondue, you have tons of options. The world is your oyster when it comes to foods that are delicious when they're dipped in melty cheese — roasted, seasoned meats, cubes of crusty bread, cubed raw veggies, roasted broccoli, apples, and pieces of soft pretzel can all be great choices.
If you're going with a chocolate fondue, try offering your guests (or yourself — no judgement here) a combination of fruity and super-sweet dippers. While you can't go wrong with the normal go-to fondue fruits like strawberries, apples, and bananas, try offering some unexpected options. Pineapple, orange slices, and cherries can work well. Provide some non-fruit dippers also — think cookies (Girl Scout cookies — or their Aldi dupes — are fantastic in melted chocolate), cubed cake, pretzel sticks, and donut holes.