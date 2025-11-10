The 1970s Dinner Party Gadget Everyone Showed Off If They Had One

Whether you prefer cheesy, stringy fondue that's made for dipping pieces of perfectly crusty bread, bubbling oil ready for bits of steak, or decadent chocolate fondue that's fit for berries, cookies, and more, it's a smart move to consider making a fondue pot a permanent fixture in your appliance garage. You'll get to channel your mom or grandma's '70s kitchen style (bonus points if you choose an Earth-toned fondue pot) while having a fun, unexpected, and delicious dish at the ready for your next get-together.

Why, exactly, was fondue such a hit in the '70s? Dinner began to take a more informal tone during this period, as more and more women were working outside of the home (TV dinner manufacturers started to get seriously creative during this time — Libbyland Adventure Dinners, anyone?). While families may not have been gathering around the dinner table at 6 p.m. sharp for a meal that Mom spent hours cooking, community was still important. Enter: the fondue pot. Fondue was — and is — versatile, casual, and easy. A fondue pot showed a touch of whimsical elegance, and was a sign of a family that didn't take themselves too seriously. Fondue worked just as well for a party as it did for a sit-down dinner, and it was easy to use whatever was in the pantry as dippers.