6 Times You Should Actually Use The Griddle Attachment On Your Grill

For about 6 years, I worked as a chef at a Japanese yakitori restaurant in Southern California called Oak And Coal. In the kitchen, we had this massive charcoal grill imported from Japan with built-in grate attachments specifically for our yakitori skewers. Over time, my team and I kept questioning how we could maximize this grill instead of limiting it to just yakitori, considering it was roughly 10 feet long and dominated half our kitchen line. That's when one of the line cooks pitched the idea of adding a small griddle attachment so we could sear steaks, cook fish fillets, and grill milk bread for sandwiches. Just like that, we had a whole new menu section.

Prior to that, I wasn't too familiar with griddle attachments. However, once it was installed, the ideas kept flooding in. We started experimenting with everything from crispy-edged wagyu beef smash burgers to seared salmon filets to miso butter scallops that would have easily fallen through the grates, and suddenly realized we'd been underutilizing our grill space for years. Learn from my mistakes and fire up that griddle attachment on your grill! If you're having trouble deciding what to cook on it, try using one of these six creative ideas.