9 Culver's Side Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Wisconsin-based chain Culver's may be best known for its Butterburgers and frozen custard desserts, but it's also one of the small handful of fast food chains to order cheese curds from. Culver's selection of sides goes far beyond that, with everything from soups to pretzel bites to more fried delicacies, with even some lighter accompaniments for the folks who want the bulk of their meal's calories to come from the main course. I first tried Culver's decades ago in Wisconsin itself, long before the chain had migrated down south to my hometown. Despite being a contested cheese curd among actual Wisconsinites (who have specific, if not exacting, standards for the dish), those cheese curds have never left my memory. They were a culinary revelation at the time, and I wanted to know not only how their quality has held up through the years, but also how they compared to the other Culver's sides. Maybe the chain has something even better — or maybe not!

I tested each side as soon as possible after I arrived home with it. The fried options came first, as the passage of time is particularly unkind to such foods. Although there are several ordering hacks for Culver's side dishes (like a TikTok poutine fries hack), I rated the items as they came on the menu, with a focus on flavor and texture. Here's what I discovered during my delicious and fascinating experiment.