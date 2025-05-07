5 Fast Food Chains Where You Can Order Cheese Curds
Like french fries and chicken nuggets, cheese curds offer an appeal that's easy to understand. With origins going back to Ancient Roman times, they've long captivated diners. Nowadays, they're more intertwined with the Midwest, where you can find this salty, chewy, delicious food as a showcase of the dairy industry.
If you're not a resident of this U.S. region, have no fear: The dish appears at several fast food chains, some with nationwide coverage. While not necessarily a classic side on most menus, there are just enough eateries that offer the tasty snack for a fix. As it goes with fast food items, each chain crafts its curds differently, although the overall appeal remains true to the original. You're also able to mix and match curds with each chains' signature sauces, not to mention pair with mains from the rest of the menu. So dive into one of these options — there are surely cheese curds nearby ready for enjoyment.
Dairy Queen offers readily available cheese curds
Whenever a cheese curd craving strikes, Dairy Queen is there to satisfy. The widespread fast food giant is found in over 30 countries and across 49 states, missing only in Vermont. It's especially concentrated in the Midwest; in combination with its dairy predisposition, this makes it hardly surprising that cheese curds grace the menu.
Available in small and large sizes, the snack looks visually similar to tater tots. They come breaded and lightly flavored with garlic and salt. The texture is expectedly melted and soft and the flavor is surprisingly mild with salt shining through. You definitely get a nice cheese pull out of them, too. Plus, with its extensive array of sauces ranging from classics such as honey mustard and barbecue to a more zesty experimental queso, you certainly have something to dip them in. Even if Dairy Queen doesn't win an award for the most unique curds, the curds still hit the spot. Choose carefully among all the best Dairy Queen Blizzard flavors for a delicious dessert after.
Find Wisconsin-style curds at Culver's
Hailing from the state of Wisconsin, it's no surprise that Culver's also tries its hand at cheese curds. According to TikTok users, its rendition comes in more faithful to the traditional texture, with a classic springiness and a pleasant flavor. The exterior leans more into spiced pepper notes, making them a more enticing bite on their own.
Such qualities arise since Culver's sources its cheese from specific dairy farmers, who craft it into a Wisconsin-style white cheddar. To add to the gooey, milky delight, you can even pair them with Culver's cheese sauce or go the way of Culver's signature sauce. It's a combo that's undoubtedly put Culver's on the cheese curd map. With locations in 26 states, this fast food business is accessible to many Americans, but understandably extra-popular in the Midwest. The curds are available in a family size as well as medium or large packages.
A&W brings two types of cheese curds to its menu
If cheese curds still feel tricky to find, head to A&W. Although the chain emerged in California — and created one of the most popular root beer brands — it offers a lot to the cheese curd world by providing two options. First, there's the classic cheese curds, which A&W notes authentically employ white Wisconsin cheddar. Reviewers like these curds for their textural qualities, plus the batter is delicate but with a nice crispiness to it. The cheese is also pleasantly chewy and soft with the propensity to generate an eye-catching pull. Combined with its more mild flavor, it's one of the most approachable cheese curds around and a great call for first timers.
If you're craving a cheese curd with a twist, the brand also came out with Sriracha curd bites. Backed by gentle heat, this one-of-a-kind fast food item can be shared with the Spicy Papa burger; to further the spice you can even pair them with the Spicy Papa sauce (or simply a dependable honey mustard). Thankfully, there are over 400 A&W locations sprinkled throughout the United States to get into such cheese curd fun. Interestingly, although the chain's popular in Canada, the curds don't grace this country's menu; head to an American A&W location for cheese curd offerings.
Pair cheese curds with Southern food at Zaxby's
It may be more Southern in nature, but Zaxby's is another chain that offers cheese curds. Here, it calls the curds fried white cheddar bites, although the dish concept is the same. Visually, the curds look extra-brown, have a good cheesy flavor, and require a bit more chewing.
Unlike other chains, the bites are served with ranch, buy you can certainly add a different sauce – Zaxby's recommends covering the curds with a layer of Buffalo sauce, creating a uniquely spicy, tangy, and creamy side dish. You get a generous helping (in classic Southern style), so no fear regarding a cheese curd deficit; try them alongside a batch of Buffalo shrimp. If you happen to be near one of its nearly 900 predominantly Southeastern locations, then this is a great cheese curd opportunity.
Long John Silver's returned cheese curds to its menu
Perhaps a surprise to those not on the hook, but fishy fast food chain Long John Silver's also brings cheese curds to the table. Here, it curiously names them Wisconsin white cheddar cheese bites, bringing a more descriptive accuracy to the delicious side. Featuring a nice crispiness, the dish is coated with the chain's classic breading yet, all the while, its internal cheesy texture and flavor isn't compromised.
Missing off the menu for a long time, Long John Silver's reintroduced the curds in 2023. The chain advertises pairing the cheesy bites alongside its battered shrimp or Long John Silver's fried fish – such textures certainly mingle well. Dip them into its famed tartar sauce and the combo seals the deal. With nearly 500 locations across 35 states, this outlet is a reliable cheese curd option in an unexpected place.