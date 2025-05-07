5 Fast Food Chains Where You Can Order Cheese Curds

Like french fries and chicken nuggets, cheese curds offer an appeal that's easy to understand. With origins going back to Ancient Roman times, they've long captivated diners. Nowadays, they're more intertwined with the Midwest, where you can find this salty, chewy, delicious food as a showcase of the dairy industry.

If you're not a resident of this U.S. region, have no fear: The dish appears at several fast food chains, some with nationwide coverage. While not necessarily a classic side on most menus, there are just enough eateries that offer the tasty snack for a fix. As it goes with fast food items, each chain crafts its curds differently, although the overall appeal remains true to the original. You're also able to mix and match curds with each chains' signature sauces, not to mention pair with mains from the rest of the menu. So dive into one of these options — there are surely cheese curds nearby ready for enjoyment.