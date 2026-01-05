9 Store-Bought Canned Chili Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Chefs who work long hours are sometimes characterized as having remarkably poor diets. Taco Bell, frozen foods, and microwave dinners are often all you have energy for when you spend all day (and night) on your feet cooking. In my experience working in kitchens, this is pretty true. I may get to snack on Wagyu steak scraps on the job, but when I get home, I'm usually looking for leftovers or something easy to fix that is actually delicious. Canned chili is one of my favorite pantry items to have on hand for a quick dinner. It is loaded with protein, is easy to heat up, and tastes good. You can easily dress it up with some shredded cheese, green onions, or sour cream (I also love to add chili crisp to mine) and make it feel homemade with minimal effort.

When it comes to choosing a chili brand from the grocery store, there's some debate as to which is the best. I've met loyal chili enthusiasts who will opt for the most expensive can in the pursuit of quality. But do the cheaper brands also stack up? I tried nine different brands of canned chili and ranked them in order from worst to best, judging based on flavor, consistency, quality, and price, so that next time you're looking for a quick dinner, you can choose the best one.