Review: Di Fara Frozen Pizza Delivers New York Taste Straight From The Freezer

There are few arguments more American than a debate over the best regional pizza style. Like a thick, doughy block with caramelized cheese on the sides and sauce on top? Sink your teeth into a slice of Detroit-style pizza. If a deep-dish pie with heaps of toppings swimming in a pool of sauce and cheese is more your speed, then you're looking for Chicago-style. And if you're too busy to even sit down and enjoy your meal, a crispy, flat-crusted New York-style slice is exactly what you need. Of course, unless you live in one of those locales, finding the perfect pizza to suit your preference isn't always easy, but one Brooklyn-based pizzeria just made it a whole lot easier to get your hands on its famous pies.

Di Fara Pizza has been serving up slices since 1965, and starting March 1, you can snag four of its most popular flavors in the freezer section at Target stores nationwide. Available in Classic, Vodka Sauce, Pepperoni, and Three Meat, these 12-inch frozen pizzas promise to transport your taste buds to Brooklyn. Di Fara Pizza sent me three of the flavors — the Three Meat is unfortunately not yet available in my area — to test. Read on to find out if Di Fara's is worthy of a spot in your cart, or if they're just another in a long line of frozen pizza options.