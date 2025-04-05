The Most Popular Pizza Style And Topping In The US Prove Classics Stand The Test Of Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Someone is always trying to make a better pizza. Chicago tried with its deep-dish pizza. New Haven thought it had it made with its thin-crusted, coal-fired version. Long Island gave us the rectangular grandma pie. Detroit also went with the rectangle but added the cheese to the dough before the tomato sauce. And California decided to add everything from chicken to artichoke hearts to peanut sauce on its pie. But, according to Pizza Today's 2025 Pizza Industry Trends Report, New York style pizza was the No. 1 pizza style in the United States, topping the list for the third year in a row. All the better, if it's loaded with pepperoni, which also held its title as the No. 1 topping on the list.

Whether you're making New York style pizza at home or seeking it at Di Fara, Anthony Bourdain's favorite pizza place in New York City, it's helpful to know what distinguishes the Big Apple's pizza from all others. New York pizza is large (with pies measuring 16 to 20 inches), thin but not too thin, and crisp but pliable (New Yorkers do like to fold their pizza, after all). It has a no-frills tomato sauce with a hint of sweetness and is layered with low-moisture mozzarella cheese that won't slide off a slice. The dough is hand-tossed and the pie is often coal-fired.