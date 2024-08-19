Where To Get The Best Pizza In NYC According To Anthony Bourdain

The late Anthony Bourdain is probably best known for his culinary globetrotting through the various television shows he hosted — from "Parts Unknown" to "The Layover" — but he had a special place in his heart for New York City's culinary offerings. He traveled the world and always managed to find the best restaurants abroad by tapping into local resources to discover the best spots. When it came to New York City, where he was born in 1956 (he grew up in New Jersey) and lived for much of his adult life, he didn't need to ask anyone.

While the chef and author specialized in French cuisine, he had a deep, abiding love for New York City's down-to-earth eats, including pizza. His favorite spot in a city known for its pies was a pizzeria called Di Fara, which Bourdain called "the best of the best" in a piece he wrote for The Guardian in 2005. The original location, on Avenue J in Brooklyn's Midwood neighborhood, has been around since 1965, and remains so popular you're more than likely going to have to queue up to get inside on any given weekend.