14 Freezer Essentials Every Home Cook Should Keep On Hand

Chicken is one of the most popular meats in the U.S., so having some in the freezer to use whenever you need a tasty meal is a must for meat-eating families. There are plenty of frozen options to choose from, but raw chicken breasts give the most versatility, and as long as they are handled properly, they have little chance of causing food-borne illness.

According to the USDA, there are only three safe ways to defrost food, and for chicken, you need to be especially careful to follow the guidance. If you have plenty of time, you should defrost overnight in the fridge. This ensures that the meat stays out of the "danger zone" where bacteria thrive. If you need the chicken more quickly, the only safe options are microwaving or placing them in a bowl of cold water until they thaw.

It is also perfectly safe to cook chicken from frozen, which is the best option of all if you are short of time. Be sure to adjust cooking times compared to fresh chicken, as whole frozen breasts take about twice as long to cook. Having chicken available that won't spoil means your options for quick weeknight meals are endless. Whether it's used in a stir-fry or restaurant-quality Caesar salad, you can have juicy chicken breasts on the table at short notice, keeping the whole family nourished and happy.