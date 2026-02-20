10 Appalachian Foods You Should Try At Least Once

The U.S. boasts an impressive array of regional cuisines, including decadent, seafood-focused New England fare, Southern desserts, and Tex-Mex and Southwestern-inspired dishes. But one region that doesn't get anywhere near the same amount of press is Appalachia.

Appalachia, a region that spans its namesake mountain range and 13 states — running as far north as Pennsylvania, through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, and into the northern parts of Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama — is widely shaped by its blue-collar identity. It was originally a big settlement area for individuals working in the coal industry, but has since developed a vibrant and diverse landscape rife with regional culture. And with that culture comes food.

In order to get insight into which Appalachian delicacies are most worth trying, we spoke to the experts: Katie Bailey from Visit North Carolina and Sam Jett, executive chef at Audrey in East Nashville. Not only did we gain a roadmap to some of the dishes that the folks of the region hold close to their hearts, but we also got a deeper look into how the history, landscape, and populations shape its regional foodways.