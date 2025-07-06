21 Food And Drinks You Definitely Remember If You Grew Up In New England

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few identities that I am more proud of in my life than being a New Englander. I was born and raised in Connecticut before moving to Vermont and then Rhode Island, where I happily reside today. Geographically speaking, New England is such a small region — Texas is more than three times larger. Despite its small size, New England boasts incredible diversity, not just in its population but also in its cuisine.

I have eaten my fair share of foods in the region over the years and seen how the hearty fare of Northern Vermont differs from the coastal bounty of southern New England. To bring back some food memories for New England ex-pats or strike a chord with fellow New England residents, I've come up with a list of some of the tastiest and most iconic foods of the region, including their history, variations, and how to best enjoy them. They should all be on your must-try list if you plan on visiting the region, though many can also be made at home or ordered right to your doorstep. After all, I believe being a New Englander isn't just an identity; it's a state of mind.