The Largest Edible Fruit In North America Is One You've Probably Never Heard Of

Pawpaws are one of the most interesting fruits you've never heard of. Also referred to as the "Appalachian Banana" or "Poor Man's Banana", this forgotten fruit is found on the East Coast and in the Midwest, ranging from southern Canada to Florida. Growing wild in 26 states, you may have walked alongside one of these trees without even noticing. Averaging about the size of a large potato, with the largest varieties weighing over a pound, pawpaws happen to be the largest edible fruit native to North America.

This fruit belongs to a tropical fruit family called custard apples, with other tropical fruits like soursop and cherimoya. Pawpaws have a tropical flavor that resembles a mix of banana, papaya, and mango, with a creamy, yellow, custard-like texture. If you're able to get your hands on the fruit fresh, it is best to first try it on its own for a unique tasting experience. If you're lucky enough to have an abundance of pawpaw, there are plenty of ways to use it. Ice cream is easy to make, even without a machine, and the flavor and creamy texture of pawpaw work really well in it, as well as in sorbet or pudding.

Pawpaws are not a new fruit. Before the rise of industrial agriculture, people who depended on wild foods as part of their diet were more acquainted with this fruit. It was a part of the diet of Native Americans, and Lewis and Clark reported eating a lot the fruit when supplies were low on their westward expedition in 1806. Thomas Jefferson was a huge fan of the fruit, and grew trees himself.