The Chicago And Cleveland Grocery Chain With A Local Craft Brew On Tap Every Day

We demand a lot from our grocery stores these days. Whether it's home delivery, organic everything, or coffee bars inside the grocery stores, we've come a long way from simply expecting produce to be fresh and Charmin to be soft. But one independent, Cleveland-based chain keeps upping its customer experience when it comes to sipping beer and wine.

Whereas in most grocery stores, you might find a small tasting table in the wine department handing out tiny pours of a sponsored, mass-produced product, Heinen's, a fourth-generation family-owned supermarket, pours beer on tap right in the store (and now wine; more on that later). What's more, it's not some conglomerate brand being poured. Instead, dedicated servers will pull a heady glass or growler of a rotating roster of local lagers, IPAs, and brown ales. There's a craft beer station located inside all Heinen's locations. What's more, the offerings are different from store to store.

Heinen's isn't the only grocery store chain with a beer or wine bar inside. Whole Foods launched in-store bars in some stores beginning in 2012. Like Heinen's, the program features local brews — many on tap — and growlers where it's legal. In 2018, Publix, a Southern grocery staple, launched Pours at a few of its 1,390 stores. The hi-tech, in-store bars feature wine, local beers on tap, coffees, and kombucha. But Heinen's has managed to provide its draft beer program in all 23 of its family-owned stores.