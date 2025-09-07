The $5 Sprouts Deli Order We're Tired Of Gatekeeping

As food prices continue to rise, it's nice to see reasonable prices for quality food options these days. As far as sandwiches and subs go, you can usually expect to pay between $7 to $10. Finding one for cheaper than that can be a difficult task — but it's not impossible. For proof, we're opening the gate and sharing this secret about one of the best sandwich deals we've found. And if you're lucky enough to live near a Sprouts grocery store –which we believe has one of the best grocery store delis in America — you can take advantage of this great deal.

For just $5, Sprouts offers a build-your-own sandwich option in its deli. That's a fantastic deal, especially since you can get more variety by choosing your own bread, meat, and toppings. The store also offers add-ons for additional $1 to $2. Here's how it works: You'll have four bread options — classic white, multigrain, sourdough, and gluten-free. Then you can choose from six different meats and proteins — turkey, roast beef, ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, or hummus.

Finally, your topping choices include lettuce, tomato, red onion, sub dressing, mayonnaise, or mustard. For an additional dollar, you can add avocado or cheese (cheddar, hot pepper, provolone, Swiss). And for an additional $2, you can add bacon, extra meat, or specialty meat. That's a heckuva deal if you ask us. But good deals don't always mean good quality, so are these Sprouts sandwiches actually good?