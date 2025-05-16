11 Unique Grocery Stores Across The US You Need To Visit

While you could hop on a flight to Rome to shop through the city's ancient farmers' markets, you can do the next best thing — head to Eataly. For those of you who don't know, Eataly is famous for its distinctive blend of marketplace, restaurant, and educational space, founded on the principles of Italian cuisine and culture.

With 10 locations in the United States, each Eataly has its unique layout and offering. Each Eataly location features an artisan bakery producing breads, pizzas, and focaccia alongside a fresh pasta section offering homemade spaghetti, ravioli, and other pasta varieties. Across locations, you find an array of exquisite dining options. For example, the Los Angeles location has the restaurant Capri, which focuses on the niche flavors of Southern Italy. On the other side of the country in New York City, the Flatiron location has Bar Milano, a restaurant featuring delightful Northern Italian classics like risotto and pollo alla Milanese.

Every store has a marketplace that's stocked with top-quality food and ingredients imported directly from Italy. You'll find a wide variety of Italian cheeses and an impressive deli station where you can order an array of Italian cold cuts. Alongside having amazing building blocks for a charcuterie board, they've got various dried pasta, legumes, olives, and tinned fish. The next time you're in a major U.S. city, see if there's an Eataly nearby and treat yourself to a good meal and a shopping cart filled with Italian goodies.