The world loves cheese. Between the United States and the European Union, over 17 million metric tons of cheese were produced in 2024. The U.S. even has an underground emergency stash of cheese, which contains over a billion pounds of cheese in case of a cheese-based emergency, whatever that may be. Cheese is popular not just because it's tasty, but because there are so many different types with different textures and flavors. Unfortunately, most grocery stores just stock the basics.

Cheese is most commonly made from cow's milk, but can be made from several other animals as well, like goats and even camels. After pasteurization, specific bacteria and enzymes are added to the milk. The type of milk, type of bacteria, and type of enzymes all determine what type of cheese you're going to get. Your typical grocery store will usually sell the most popular types of cheese, like cheddar, mozzarella, and Swiss. However, there are several grocery chains in the U.S. that offer cheese departments that stand out from the rest.