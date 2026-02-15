7 Tips For Ordering During Happy Hour You Should Know

Once upon a time, I wasn't a writer; I was a server, bartender, maker of fancy coffee drinks, and occasional fill-in manager for various eateries. In the 10 or so years that I spent slinging plates, I learned a thing or two about happy hour, not only as someone who served up food and drinks to budget-seeking customers but also as a patron of establishments that offered up booze and nibbles on the cheap. (My off-hours were pretty yummy, all in all.)

Some of what I learned was a part of my formal training, such as how to pour the correct amounts of alcohol into drinks so they aligned with restaurant consistency standards, and how to keep people from drinking too much while they waited for their dinner. The other knowledge I acquired came through trial and error. For example, I wound up sitting in the wrong place in one too many eateries, only to miss out on the lower happy hour prices because of it. Or I indulged too much and had to wait for an hour or three before I felt safe enough to drive home. Ad infinitum.

The good news is, I amassed a great deal of wisdom from making those mistakes, wisdom that I'm now passing on to you. And the price for such insight? Only the amount of time it takes you to read through my seven tips for ordering during happy hour. Be sure to take notes — they'll help you have a better experience the next time you're out celebrating with friends and do so at a discounted price.