7 Tips For Ordering During Happy Hour You Should Know
Once upon a time, I wasn't a writer; I was a server, bartender, maker of fancy coffee drinks, and occasional fill-in manager for various eateries. In the 10 or so years that I spent slinging plates, I learned a thing or two about happy hour, not only as someone who served up food and drinks to budget-seeking customers but also as a patron of establishments that offered up booze and nibbles on the cheap. (My off-hours were pretty yummy, all in all.)
Some of what I learned was a part of my formal training, such as how to pour the correct amounts of alcohol into drinks so they aligned with restaurant consistency standards, and how to keep people from drinking too much while they waited for their dinner. The other knowledge I acquired came through trial and error. For example, I wound up sitting in the wrong place in one too many eateries, only to miss out on the lower happy hour prices because of it. Or I indulged too much and had to wait for an hour or three before I felt safe enough to drive home. Ad infinitum.
The good news is, I amassed a great deal of wisdom from making those mistakes, wisdom that I'm now passing on to you. And the price for such insight? Only the amount of time it takes you to read through my seven tips for ordering during happy hour. Be sure to take notes — they'll help you have a better experience the next time you're out celebrating with friends and do so at a discounted price.
1. Determine where happy hour is served
"Let's meet up for happy hour!" It's the rallying cry of the socially-inclined everywhere. The question is: Where exactly should you sit once you arrive at the restaurant? This inquiry isn't as cheeky as it seems. You'll know I'm telling the truth if you've ever arrived at an eatery for happy hour and sat yourself down in the main part of the restaurant, only to be told you must move to the bar if you want to take advantage of all of those cheap libations. In this scenario, you'll lose that great table you nabbed by the joint's fireplace. And, you'll usually find yourself sans seating once you do move because the bar has already filled up with dozens of patrons while you were warming yourself up by the fire.
Typically, restaurants are slow between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m., which means they may not be fully staffed during those hours. Limiting sales activity to the bar area means management doesn't have to pay for more employees to be on the clock than the restaurant's traffic flow needs during those hours. As such, the majority of the serving staff will be scheduled in the bar, not the restaurant. In light of that, you should find out exactly where you need to sit to get those special prices come beer time.
2. Use it as a way to discover a restaurant's menu
If you're like most people, you are more reluctant to part with your hard-earned buckaroos thanks to inflation-related price hikes that have hit grocery stores and restaurants. Practically speaking, the effects of the Big Squeeze are such that you have been putting off trying that new — read expensive eatery — downtown. Aside from being wary of the prices themselves, there's also a part of you that doesn't want to pay soooo much money for food that might ultimately disappoint you. The struggle is real here, as is the Catch-22. You can't know if you'll like a restaurant's food and specialty drinks unless you try them. However, you won't want to try them if they cost too much.
This is the perfect restaurant to try out at happy hour because savvy restaurant managers will reduce the size and price of some of their most popular — and sometimes, most expensive — offerings during this time. This gives bar patrons an opportunity to sample items that might be out of their price range under normal circumstances.
On a related note, if you're with friends, order a couple of different types of snacks to share to take full advantage of the amazing happy hour deals. Many of the foods served at cocktail hour — like miniature tacos, rings of calamari, and the house-specialty quesadilla recipe — are made to be shareable, anyway. If one of the purposes of this visit is to try new things, this is an inexpensive way to do it.
3. Don't order top-shelf drinks if you want to save cash
Here's an analogy for you: All cars serve mostly the same purpose — they get you from point A to point B. However, despite providing the same function, some cars are wildly expensive, like $65,000-and-some-change expensive. Others are more affordable: $17,000, plus a down payment, gets you out the door. And what exactly does this have to do with booze? Plenty, it turns out. There are what are called well drinks, which are made with the cheapest alcohol, and top-shelf drinks. The latter ones are the $65,000 drinks in this scenario. Both will get you tipsy, but one will set you back more.
To learn how to order a cocktail on the cheap, look for the house happy hour drink. A screwdriver, (vodka and orange juice) is a common example. At the special price, it's often made with an inexpensive spirit, like Taaka vodka.
However, a well-trained server will ask something like, "Would you like that with Absolut or Grey Goose?" Those are two top-shelf vodkas. They cost the restaurant more, and by extension, they'll cost you more. You'll also get the impression that those are the only two vodkas available, based on how the question is asked. To sidestep the higher price, ask what the well vodka is. If there is one, order the well in your drink instead of the top-shelf. And, it's not just about the vodka; the same rule applies to any spirit.
4. Keep track of the time to stay on budget
Restaurant happy hours offer limited windows of time for discounted drinks. Once that period ends (typically by 6:00 p.m.), prices revert to normal, meaning a cocktail that was costing $5 or $6 can suddenly be up to $20.
You'll be facing a similar dilemma if you've come to the restaurant to take advantage of the cheap food prices. The same dish will either not be available at all, or you'll pay the full menu price for it once the eatery pulls the cocktail menu from circulation. You'll once again pay prime rib prices for that prime rib (and everything else on the menu).
The trick to avoiding the price gouge is to order everything you're going to consume during the hours of happy hour. That means you don't order anything more than a Coke before happy hour officially starts, and you don't order anything once it ends. If budget is truly a thing, then pay close attention to the clock to avoid an unpleasant surprise once the check comes.
5. Get there early if you can
There's something about the combination of cheap booze and a time limit that makes most bars and restaurants fill up fast. Add sparse opportunities for seating to the mix, and you've got a recipe for too many cocktails and no place to sit while you drink them. In other words, if standing cocktails doesn't sound like the relaxing time you had in mind when you made plans with your friends, you'd better figure out how to get a seat under your backsides and quick. The easiest way to do this is to arrive at the restaurant early.
However, the challenge for many happy hour goers is the fact that most occasions in question begin at 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Many people don't get off work until 5:00 or 6:00 p.m. The issue is compounded, and possibly solved, if there are a lot of you in your group of friends who want to meet up. If at least one of you has the day off or enjoys different work hours than the rest of the folks in the group, then ask that friend to arrive at the bar ahead of the commencement of cheap-food-and-drink time. That friend becomes the official table-nabber for the group, ensuring that there are enough seats for everyone who's partaking in libations and noshing for the evening.
Otherwise, check to see some restaurants in your area offers beer time on a Saturday. Some do. If you find one, meet for cocktails on a Saturday afternoon, instead. Then, you only need to arrive early 'cuz you're hungry.
6. Be mindful of how fast you imbibe
Picture this: You ate lunch at noon (using up all of your leftover spaghetti in your fridge, thank you very much)! You have plans with your pals for happy hour at 3:30 p.m. You'll be imbibing until at least 6:30 p.m., with possibly no plans to nosh, except for maybe grabbing a handful of pretzels at the bar once you get there. In between, you'll be drinking as much cheap alcohol as you can in three hours. If you're thinking that this sounds like a possible DUI waiting to happen, you're be right. Unfortunately, for as many good things that a happy hour can facilitate, it can also set the stage for people to drink a lot of booze in a short amount of time. This can lead to quick intoxication, unless you take steps to mitigate it.
First things first, if you haven't eaten anything since lunch, then plan on eating something more than the cocktail olives and orange slices on the bar once you arrive. Bringing food into the mix will slow down how quickly your body will absorb the alcohol. Second, know when to stop. If you're not sure, follow the 1-2-3 method. That is, have only one beverage per hour, two drinks per occasion, and no more than three per day. If happy hour lasts for three or four hours, then you'll stop at two drinks if you're following this guideline. And, as a fail-safe, either name a designated driver in the group or call Uber once cocktail hour is over.
7. Try a themed happy hour
Ever heard of Taco Tuesday? Or Margarita Wednesday? If so, then you have been introduced to the concept of a themed happy hour, a space where the motif determines the food and flavors that'll be discounted for the evening. Going to one of these events can add a spark to your week because you're experiencing something out of the ordinary and at a discount price to boot. It's no longer the same ol', same ol' when you order your favorite strawberry daiquiri recipe.
For a "bougie" upgrade, check for local pop-up bars. They often appear during holidays or are year-round in major cities. Visiting a themed spot like a Harry Potter or Roaring '20s bar during happy hour lets you enjoy the full experience at a lower entry and drink cost.