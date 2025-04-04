Why Restaurants Introduced Happy Hour And How It Changed Dining Forever

Of course, the main thing happy hour is known for nowadays is being one of the best ways to avoid overspending at the bar (unless you're someone who is a little too easily swayed by promotions and discounts). But today, some people specifically seek out the social vibe that happy hour creates. A far cry from the high-energy, late-night, noisy bar environment, the 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. zone is a time to share a drink with a new friend or a first date, get to know coworkers after your shift, and try a drink you haven't had before at a discounted price point — or even explore the menu of a whole new establishment.

This time is known for being social, but also low-key, and while it can serve as the precursor for a crazier night out on the town, it can also stand alone as a bit of Friday night fun that still lets you get home in time to get your full eight hours of sleep. Immediately following the pandemic, some felt that happy hour didn't have the same energy it used to, both because people simply weren't dining out as much and because with many switching to remote work, connecting in-person with coworkers has become rarer. But this might make it that much more important to take the time to invite a coworker, even one you typically speak to over Zoom, for an IRL hang at your local brewery and build that connection. Who knows? Maybe happy hour will be the origin of your next close friend.