Finally, A Useful Idea For All That Leftover Spaghetti

Dripping in savory, tangy red sauce, spaghetti is one of those abundant dishes we always seem to have leftovers of. After all, when making such a classic dish, it's easy to have eyes bigger than your stomach. But leftover spaghetti isn't always as tempting as it was fresh out of the pot, so instead of reheating it in the microwave, reinvent the wheel by sculpting it into an entirely new dish — spaghetti casserole.

Microwaving leftover spaghetti can lead to uneven reheating, broken sauce, and nuked noodles. But when you combine those fragile leftovers with a few simple ingredients and bake them in the oven, you can enjoy an entirely new dish that maintains its integrity. To make leftover spaghetti casserole, you'll need a deep baking vessel like this 9x13 Dowan Casserole Dish, the leftover noodles and sauce, Parmesan cheese for richness, and an egg to bind the ingredients together. Bake the dish for about 30 minutes, then remove and top it with additional shredded mozzarella before baking for a few more minutes. This helps achieve that classic tiered casserole quality.

The oven will gently and effectively warm your upgraded leftovers, allowing them to develop a subtle, golden-brown char on the top that gives way to those tender noodles and pasta sauce underneath. Gone are the days when you begrudgingly ate leftover spaghetti as it is — this life-changing food hack guarantees you'll look forward to last night's pasta every time.