What's The Difference Between A Call, Well, And Top-Shelf Bar Drink?

Bartending has a language of its own, and ordering drinks can be intimidating if you don't speak it fluently. The menu might say a cocktail is served "with a twist" (typically a lemon garnish), or the bartender might ask if you want your spirit neat or on the rocks (no ice or on ice, respectively). The drink might come in a tall glass (in a larger glass with more mixer) or straight up (shaken with ice, then strained). But while much of liquor's language covers the way a drink is prepared or served, the terms "call," "well," and "top-shelf" indicate what spirit goes inside.

It's most likely that you've seen those designations appearing on happy hour menus and specials boards since they're all labels related to quality and price. A lot of those discount deals focus on well drinks, which use low-cost spirits that are chosen by the bar. For those who have particular intoxicant inclinations, call drinks are mixed using a liquor that was specifically requested by the customer. If you're feeling a little fancy instead, you might order yourself a top-shelf drink, which uses top-quality booze.