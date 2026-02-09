Every Wienerschnitzel Hot Dogs, Ranked Worst To Best

Americans are eating more hot dogs than ever before and this is great news for Wienerschnitzel, a very unique fast food chain. Sure, there are fast food chains with hot dogs on the menu, but here, they're the main event. Founded in Southern California in 1961, Wienerschnitzel is the largest hot dog chain in the world, and sells more than 120 million of its famous hot dogs per year. There's no doubt about it: if you're looking for a cheap and delicious hot dog, this is the fast food chain to hit up.

But which of the chain's 11 specialty hot dogs reigns supreme over the others? We were set on finding out, but we had to do so in a fair way — meaning all hot dogs would be ordered as they come, with the same type of frank on each. Wienerschnitzel offers three types of hot dog options: World Famous Original, Premium Beef, or Polish. We went with World Famous Original, other than several plant-based options. Now, let's review some hot dogs — here are all 11 hot dogs from Wienerschnitzel, ranked worst to best.