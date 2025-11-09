9 Fast Food Chains With Hot Dogs On The Menu

With a wide presence in mall food courts, food trucks, and baseball stadium concession stands, Nathan's Famous is, well, famous. Somewhat, at least, considering it's especially popular in the Northeast, with an abundance of its locations dotting states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Florida. But for those who don't have one of these fast-food restaurants nearby and are wondering just what Nathan is famous for, it's none other than its winning wieners.

The joint offers what it calls "world-famous hot dogs." It does justice to its name, offering a core three types of hot dogs well-loved by many. This includes a classic hot dog, a chili dog, and a chili cheese dog, all made with beef and a secret spice recipe said to taste garlicky. Some locations may also make jalapeño bacon cheese dogs and a few offshoots of that.

Even if you don't have a Nathan's Famous restaurant near you, you've likely come across a package of its franks in your grocery store's refrigerator aisle, adorned in its usual green, yellow, and red wrapper. A pack of eight usually goes for a bit under $5, which is a steal considering one freshly made hot dog at its restaurants runs for around $6 to $8. And if, for some reason, you can't get your hands on that, you could always take a trip to Coney Island, as that's where the brand holds its annual hot dog eating contest every Fourth of July. As of 2025, the reigning champ is Joey Chestnut, who consumed a whopping 70 (and a half, we can't discredit that) hot dogs in 10 minutes.