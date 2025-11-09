9 Fast Food Chains With Hot Dogs On The Menu
The U.S. hot dog market is taking off like never before, with an increased number of Americans continuing to eat the classic food. In fact, Data Bridge Market Research reported that the market was valued at almost $7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach about $9 billion within the next decade. That certainly sounds like a whole lot, but with easy accessibility to packs of franks in grocery stores, that's really not all that hard to believe. And if you're still not convinced, consider the many fast food chains that offer hot dogs on their menus.
Hot dogs are such an iconic staple that it makes sense for many establishments to offer at least one or two types of franks, since they're always bound to be ordered by someone. But you may be surprised to learn which popular chains sell them, especially considering several of them are known to specialize in something completely different. For that reason, we've compiled a list of a bunch of major fast food joints that offer hot dogs, so you never have to wonder where to get your next weiner.
1. Nathan's Famous
With a wide presence in mall food courts, food trucks, and baseball stadium concession stands, Nathan's Famous is, well, famous. Somewhat, at least, considering it's especially popular in the Northeast, with an abundance of its locations dotting states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Florida. But for those who don't have one of these fast-food restaurants nearby and are wondering just what Nathan is famous for, it's none other than its winning wieners.
The joint offers what it calls "world-famous hot dogs." It does justice to its name, offering a core three types of hot dogs well-loved by many. This includes a classic hot dog, a chili dog, and a chili cheese dog, all made with beef and a secret spice recipe said to taste garlicky. Some locations may also make jalapeño bacon cheese dogs and a few offshoots of that.
Even if you don't have a Nathan's Famous restaurant near you, you've likely come across a package of its franks in your grocery store's refrigerator aisle, adorned in its usual green, yellow, and red wrapper. A pack of eight usually goes for a bit under $5, which is a steal considering one freshly made hot dog at its restaurants runs for around $6 to $8. And if, for some reason, you can't get your hands on that, you could always take a trip to Coney Island, as that's where the brand holds its annual hot dog eating contest every Fourth of July. As of 2025, the reigning champ is Joey Chestnut, who consumed a whopping 70 (and a half, we can't discredit that) hot dogs in 10 minutes.
2. Portillo's
The Northeast can't have all the fan-favorite hot dog joints; people can't get too grumbly, then, knowing that the fast-food chain Portillo's is predominantly located in the Midwest. The chain first opened in 1963 in Illinois, where 49 of its 95 U.S. branches are currently located. As such, it's no surprise that Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dog, a wonderfully loaded creation consisting of a frank dressed with relish, mustard, celery salt, onions, tomatoes, pickles, and sport peppers. And it'll only cost you around $3 to $4, even with all these toppings.
If the plethora of ingredients doesn't appeal to you, the chain also offers a Char-Grilled Maxwell Street Polish Sausage with mustard and onions, as well as more common offerings you can find at most hot dog joints. So, even with the slight sales slump the company experienced in 2025, the hot dogs, along with the plethora of other beloved menu items such as burgers, pasta, sandwiches, and shakes, still maintain Portillo's cult-like following.
3. Five Guys
Five Guys loves to advertise its fries, burgers, and shakes, which may leave some customers unaware of the fact that it also sells sandwiches and — you guessed it — hot dogs. More specifically, it sells four varieties, most of which just play around with whether bacon and cheese are included on an otherwise normal dog (i.e., a bacon dog, a cheese dog, and a bacon cheese dog).
Though the core ingredients are pretty standard, what makes these hot dogs slightly more unique than others on this list (aside from Shake Shack) is that Five Guys always splits its all-beef sausages down the center, grills them, then tosses them into its buns. This helps the hot dog cook more evenly and, as an extra perk, makes more room for all those toppings — which are completely customizable, by the way. Aside from the bacon and cheese, you have an assortment of add-ons you could choose from, whether it's a savory A.1. steak sauce or sweet barbecue sauce you're in the mood for. Or perhaps you need something extra satiating, so you stack on Five Guys' extras, such as mushrooms, pickles, jalapeños, or lettuce.
4. Shake Shack
Continuing the trend of fast food places that boast their burgers and shakes while failing to alert the public to their commendable sausage selection, we have Shake Shack. In fact, if you take a look at the Shack's online menu, you'll find it makes a point to list its extensive menu of burgers, chicken sandwiches, sides, shakes, and drinks before it finally gets to its hot dogs.
Shake Shack calls them "flat-top dogs," which are similar to Five Guys' hot dogs in that they're also split in half and griddled. Each option is made with meat sourced from Vienna Beef in Chicago. You can pick from four hot dog styles: plain or with crispy onions, bacon, or cheese. Then you can tweak it to your preference just a bit by adding cherry peppers or opting for a lettuce wrap instead of a regular bread bun. It certainly offers less creative freedom than places like Five Guys, but it receives overall positive reviews for flavor nonetheless.
5. Dairy Queen
With its name saying it all, Dairy Queen is the place to go if you need a milky, creamy helping of ice cream. Customers stop in to order any one of its many popular Blizzard flavors (or perhaps even a Blizzard only found on the secret menu). Little do most people know, though, that Dairy Queen offers not only sweet treats, but main meals too, including two modest hot dogs: a plain and a chili cheese dog.
As expected of a place that specializes in ice cream, people's reviews of the dogs are not glowing. The general consensus is that these Dairy Queen franks are worth chowing down on before the real main event, which is the chain's dessert selection. One person who ordered the chili dog took to Reddit to say, "It was a letdown. Go for the chili dog. Stay for the Blizzard." Others agreed, with another user commenting they'd only go back if they were really desperate.
6. Sonic
Sonic offers a vast selection, from Philly cheesesteaks and crispy chicken sandwiches to loaded tater tots and milkshakes. But among that long list, there are a few menu items you're better off not ordering, whether it's because they've gone downhill or simply were never all that good to begin with. Its hot dogs might be part of that unfortunate list, depending on who you ask.
You've got your local favorites there, such as the Chicago-style dog and New York Dog, as well as some more widely recognized items like an All-American Dog and even a corn dog. The most well-known hot dog variety you'll find at Sonic, however, is its Chili Cheese Coney, which goes for a bit over $4. It's exactly what it sounds like – a sausage loaded with chili and shredded cheddar cheese. It has received very mixed reviews, as is usually the case with any fast food item. One person on Reddit said it was their favorite item on the menu, although another said they threw it out. If you're a fan of Sonic's chili cheese dogs, consider ordering the footlong version, which is only about $2 more than the smaller one, depending on where you live.
7. Wienerschnitzel
California-originating Wienerschnitzel is an extra-special treat for those living on the west side of the United States, where most of its locations are. It trumps all the joints on this list in the number of hot dogs it serves, with 13 different types on its menu (though it should be noted that two of them are actually corn dogs and mini corn dogs). There's something for everyone here, whether you're feeling in the mood for a Kraut Dog, Texas BBQ Dog, or a Backyard Veggie Dog.
If you aren't sure what to try with so many options, a good place to start is the "Combos & Crowd Pleasers" section of the chain's website. This part of the online menu highlights some of the establishment's most popular orders, and surprisingly, even with Wienerschnitzel's many unique dog variations, it's the chili dogs and chili cheese dogs that receive the honor. The chili these franks are slathered in is made using a secret recipe, though, so you'll have to experience the hype for yourself by ordering directly from Wienerschnitzel.
Or, you could also go for the Junkyard Dog, which is loaded with fries, chili sauce, American cheese, mustard, and grilled onions — a delectable mashup loved by many. Whatever you choose to get, you're probably going to spend anywhere between $4 and $6 for any one of these hot dogs.
8. A&W
Along with Nathan's Famous, A&W is one of the oldest chain restaurants in America you can still dine at today. It was founded in 1919 as a root beer stand, and shortly thereafter, grew into a restaurant with hot dogs and other food items joining the menu as some of its earliest offerings.
A&W has stuck to its roots and still offers hot dogs, including a plain hot dog, a Coney Dog, and a Cheese Coney Dog, which range from a bit over $2 to almost $4.50. This costs a bit more than Sonic's version of the Coney dog, although it should be noted that some prefer A&W anyway when it comes to taste and structure, making that higher price tag worth it. But when not pitted against another fast-food joint and analyzed on its own, A&W generally receives mixed reviews for its hot dogs. For example, one Instagram user decided to give its Coney Dog another shot and ultimately rated it a 6.5 out of 10, claiming "The chili seems better than last time, but the bun is significantly worse. Dog to bun ratio is all off. The chili and cheese [are] fire, though." You'll just have to try and decide for yourself — either way, you'll be experiencing a bit of history.
9. Checkers & Rally's
Checkers & Rally's used to be two completely separate establishments, but in 1999, they joined forces. And while one might hope that would mean extra wieners for everyone, it isn't so. Checkers & Rally's is much more focused on its wide variety of burgers, chicken wings, and sandwiches, so you'll currently only find two hot dog options: a grilled hot dog and a chili dog.
For those who are on board with keeping things simple, Checkers & Rally's is the place for you. Its hot dogs are among the cheapest you can find in the fast-food game, with the plain dog costing $1.99 and the chili dog being one dollar more (though this might vary by location). Some branches also have a Grilled Cheese Hot Dog and a limited-edition Bacon Chili Dog, priced from about $3.50 to $5 at participating restaurants. Do they have glowing reviews from absolutely everyone? Not quite, but it has still received its fair share of love and is a great enough value to avail of these dogs nonetheless.