7 Unexpected Uses For Mayonnaise You Never Saw Coming

Mayonnaise, arguably America's most controversial condiment — even though it's probably French – is as efficient at carrying flavor as it is cultural connotation. Divisive as this deli dabble may be when it comes to sandwiches, it has some uses that may cause even its most ardent adherents to pause.

This is largely because, even those of us who slather the stuff on every sub tend to think of it as a singular, irreducible entity, rather than the sum of its parts. When it comes down to it, though, mayo is fat, protein, and acid, which also happen to be the basic building blocks of an unfathomable array of dishes. This is why the possibilities for thinking outside the jar with this embroiled emulsion are practically endless — just as soon as you get over the reflexive disgust at the idea of eating it for dessert, or dunking your zucchini in the stuff, of course.

Research has thus far found no reliable method for doing so, but it might well be time to channel your inner Sam-I-Am anyway, and give one or two of these ingenious techniques a try. You never know, you might just like it.