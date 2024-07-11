Everything We Know About The Invention Of Mayonnaise

Mayo might be nearly ubiquitous in America, but it has a long history in other parts of the world — and that history is more than a little ambiguous. The classic egg-and-oil condiment is often described as coming from France or Spain, and in terms of what we in the 21st century would consider mayonnaise, that's more or less true. But that mayo only surfaced in the 1700s, and there are mayo-adjacent sauces from even further back.

Let's start with ancient Egypt: Egyptians at the time likely ate a sauce-like combination of eggs and olive oil, and the same goes for ancient Rome, where Romans cottoned onto the idea a little bit later. Information on what this "mayo" looked like (for example, whether it was emulsified) is scant — it's generally described as a precursor to mayo.

Perhaps a little closer to the present-day thing was aioli or allioli, made with garlic, salt, and olive oil. There are records of this existing in what is now present-day Catalonia as far back as the first century. However, without egg, it probably wouldn't have resembled present-day mayo either (egg was likely introduced at some later point, allowing the emulsification which characterizes mayo). Realistically, the most common birth date of mayonnaise tends to be listed as 1756, when a French chef created it to serve to the Duke de Richelieu.

