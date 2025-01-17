The Unexpected Ingredient That Gives Any Meat An Instant Flavor Boost

When you're making meat for dinner, it's a massive help to use a marinade. Not only can these mixtures act as big time flavor boosters, but they can also help tenderize protein and create a crust for satisfying textural contrast. You can customize them to suit your just about any craving, adding herbs, spices, and aromatics. But if you've ever tried to apply your marinade and watched in horror as your carefully formulated liquid simply slipped off the sides of your meat, you know that these best laid flavoring plans can be quickly foiled.

Fortunately, there's a super easy fix for this cooking conundrum that requires just one additional ingredient, and there's a good chance you already have it in your fridge — mayonnaise. Oily marinades simply won't stick to your meat, and some liquids — like teriyaki sauce, for example — can also burn because of their sugar content. But if you combine your marinade with a creamy, emulsified mayo, you create a new ingredient that will coat your protein, prevent sugar scorching (while promoting browning and caramelization instead), and ensure your flavors to make it to the final dish.