Making a side of mashed potatoes is an easy, tasty way to complete a meal. Chop some spuds, boil them for less time than you think it will take, and mash them with some butter and pepper. Many people know that adding butter, milk, or cream will help make them even fluffier and less bland (fat adds flavor, after all). Cooking them in half-and-half instead of water is a swap that gives mashed potatoes a heavenly taste. But sometimes, you want the dish without all the work. Whether you grab a microwaveable package from the refrigerated aisle or a big scoop of potatoes from the deli, you usually need to add a little something for structure and flavor. Generally, they already contain butter, but mayonnaise takes store-bought potatoes to another level. Just a couple of spoonfuls add richness and depth to otherwise bland offerings.

At its most basic, mayonnaise consists of emulsified egg, oil, and vinegar or lemon juice. Sometimes a bit of mustard. The result is a dense, creamy condiment with umami and tangy notes. So incorporating it in mashed potatoes is a bit of a secret weapon, like using sour cream. The trick doesn't just improve texture; it adds zest and a flavor boost. Depending on the may you use, you can introduce other flavors to store-bought or instant mashed potatoes, like spicy heat, barbecue sauce, or a mustardy bite.