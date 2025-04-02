The Unexpected Creamy Addition That Amps Up The Flavor Of Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes
Making a side of mashed potatoes is an easy, tasty way to complete a meal. Chop some spuds, boil them for less time than you think it will take, and mash them with some butter and pepper. Many people know that adding butter, milk, or cream will help make them even fluffier and less bland (fat adds flavor, after all). Cooking them in half-and-half instead of water is a swap that gives mashed potatoes a heavenly taste. But sometimes, you want the dish without all the work. Whether you grab a microwaveable package from the refrigerated aisle or a big scoop of potatoes from the deli, you usually need to add a little something for structure and flavor. Generally, they already contain butter, but mayonnaise takes store-bought potatoes to another level. Just a couple of spoonfuls add richness and depth to otherwise bland offerings.
At its most basic, mayonnaise consists of emulsified egg, oil, and vinegar or lemon juice. Sometimes a bit of mustard. The result is a dense, creamy condiment with umami and tangy notes. So incorporating it in mashed potatoes is a bit of a secret weapon, like using sour cream. The trick doesn't just improve texture; it adds zest and a flavor boost. Depending on the may you use, you can introduce other flavors to store-bought or instant mashed potatoes, like spicy heat, barbecue sauce, or a mustardy bite.
A couple dollops of mayo transforms mashed potatoes
Just as with butter or sour cream, this is an addition to cooked mashed potatoes that is done to taste. Depending on how much mash you're starting with and how smooth and creamy you like it, begin with just a tablespoon or so of mayo, folding it in. INcrease the amount by a tablespoon at a time till you get to the right texture and flavor. Even with a large bowl, it probably won't take more than a few dollops.
The big trick is determining which mayo to use. There's a wide range from sweet or ultra-mild, to thick and tangy. We ranked 12 popular mayonnaise brands that you could try. Alternatively, you can make your own (add bacon fat to homemade mayo to create smokey baconnaise). For mashed potatoes, thick and tangy seems to work best. Consider Kewpie, from Japan, which chefs consider among the best mayonnaise varieties, or Hellman's Real Mayonnaise, which boasts a rich flavor for a store-bought option. For extra kick and flavor, Kewpie offers a spicy mayo that is to die for. You could also try something really out of the box like Samyang's spicy chicken roasted mayonnaise from South Korea.
This trick should also work on homemade mashed potatoes, leftovers, or bland potluck offerings. Just make sure to heat the potatoes before adding mayo to avoid cooking it into the dish. One other advantage of mixing in mayonnaise is that it helps keep refrigerated leftovers soft and fluffy.