Alton Brown Holds The Secret To Perfect Scrambled Eggs, And Now You Do Too

Want some mayonnaise with your scrambled eggs? No? Well Alton Brown does, and when Alton Brown approves of something, you might want to give it a go, no matter how unconventional it sounds. The celebrity chef, bestselling author, and beloved Food Network personality has made a career out of his unique, exacting approach to cooking. Brown is arguably most famous for openly despising "unitasker" kitchen gadgets, such as the garlic press, and for his unconventional and scientific minded methods (lest we forget Brown's intensive guide to brewing coffee). At first glance, many of his tips and tricks can appear quirky if not outright nonsensical. However, if you've ever tried one of his hacks, you'll know they're worth their weight in gold.

First and foremost, it's important to clarify that Brown does not use mayonnaise as a topping for his scrambled eggs. Rather, he utilizes this super popular egg-based condiment as an addition before scrambling and cooking them, adding in one teaspoon per three eggs, and one teaspoon of water, alongside a dash of salt and pepper before mixing together. The mayo acts as an additional source of fat, and helps to emulsify the beaten eggs. This will give your eggs a richly delicious flavor and soft texture that is absolutely delicious. But don't panic about your eggs tasting like mayo. Instead, as Brown explained in his book "EveryDayCook," the condiment creates a scramble "creamier than egg, or even egg and dairy alone, can produce."