While José Andrés keeps his microwave omelet pretty simple, you could try adding some vegetables, diced meat, or additional spices to the mixture for some extra flavor. If you need inspiration, look up some standard omelets to get you started. For example, a Denver omelet typically contains diced ham, bell peppers, and cheese, while Greek-inspired omelets may contain spinach, tomato, and feta, an ingredient that is thought to have originated in Ancient Greece.

Another option is to turn your omelet into Andrés' favorite breakfast sandwich which sees an omelet, tuna, tomato spread, mayo, and furikake (a Japanese seasoning) all stuffed inside sliced white bread. If you do this, however, you may want to add a few seconds to the omelet's cooking time; Andrés original microwaved omelet has a bit of a gooey center that may not work well in a sandwich.

Finally, if you're sticking to simplicity, using a higher quality mayonnaise can take this two-ingredient meal to the next level. Chefs often recommend Kewpie mayo as it is considered to have a creamier, richer flavor than other brands. And, for the egg component, you could try using fresh, organic eggs. Many consider these eggs to be both healthier and tastier than their store-bought counterparts.