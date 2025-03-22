How Chef José Andrés Makes The Creamiest Microwave Omelets
Love them or loathe them, there's no denying that eggs are an incredible food. Not only are they a great source of protein and other nutrients, but they can be cooked in a seemingly infinite variety of ways. Scrambled, fried, and hardboiled are solid standbys, but cloud eggs, scotch eggs, and Korean volcano steamed eggs are just a few of the more creative concepts to add to your egg-cooking repertoire. Not only can you cook eggs in various ways, but you can cook them using various appliances, including your stovetop, oven, air fryer, and yes, even the microwave. The main problem you'll run into when microwaving eggs is that it's easy to overcook them, resulting in them developing a dry, rubbery, and totally unappetizing texture.
Thankfully, chef José Andrés, who holds two Michelin stars, has a tasty trick for producing perfectly creamy microwaved omelets which he shared to TikTok. This trick saw the chef mixing mayonnaise into the whisked eggs before cooking. This simple addition helps prevent the eggs from overcooking, ensuring this microwaved omelet is juicy and tender.
Perfecting your microwaved omelet
While José Andrés keeps his microwave omelet pretty simple, you could try adding some vegetables, diced meat, or additional spices to the mixture for some extra flavor. If you need inspiration, look up some standard omelets to get you started. For example, a Denver omelet typically contains diced ham, bell peppers, and cheese, while Greek-inspired omelets may contain spinach, tomato, and feta, an ingredient that is thought to have originated in Ancient Greece.
Another option is to turn your omelet into Andrés' favorite breakfast sandwich which sees an omelet, tuna, tomato spread, mayo, and furikake (a Japanese seasoning) all stuffed inside sliced white bread. If you do this, however, you may want to add a few seconds to the omelet's cooking time; Andrés original microwaved omelet has a bit of a gooey center that may not work well in a sandwich.
Finally, if you're sticking to simplicity, using a higher quality mayonnaise can take this two-ingredient meal to the next level. Chefs often recommend Kewpie mayo as it is considered to have a creamier, richer flavor than other brands. And, for the egg component, you could try using fresh, organic eggs. Many consider these eggs to be both healthier and tastier than their store-bought counterparts.