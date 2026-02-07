7 Facts About Popeyes Only A Real Fried Chicken Fan Would Know

As iconic as the jingle "Love that chicken from Popeyes!" is, so is one of the fast food chain's mascots: Annie. Anyone who has watched or even clicked past a Popeyes commercial within the last two decades has likely caught glimpses of the character. She's been around since 2009, whether it's behind the cash register or outside a Popeyes building, showing up on people's screens in a red shirt and white apron to advertise the restaurant's best deals. Annie doesn't say much outside of what menu items are being offered for whatever low price the establishment has going on at the time, but her bright smile and Southern charm make her easy to love and remember nonetheless.

While we might not know much about who Annie is aside from her love for Popeyes, what we do know is that the character is portrayed by actress Deidrie Henry, whose resume is studded with numerous other accomplishments in TV shows, film, and theatre. Among those include roles in "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "Criminal Minds." Her time as Annie seemingly ended in 2018, which is the last time she's been seen in a commercial. The funny thing is, though: Henry doesn't eat Popeyes even a fraction of the amount her character, Annie, did. When asked in an interview with The Daily Advertiser whether she eats Popeyes or not, she answered, "Not that much. I will eat Popeyes, but I'm also health conscious ... so I don't eat a lot of fast food." Regardless of the reason for Henry's absence from the chain, her warmth as a person and defining role in Popeyes' identity make it so that Annie will never make it onto a list of forgotten fast food mascots.