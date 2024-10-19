The Fast Food Fried Chicken Anthony Bourdain Thought Was Finger-Licking Good
Few food writers and personalities have gripped the culture quite like Anthony Bourdain. While he was known for his blunt charisma and sometimes provocative nature, he also made a career out of listening to the common man through his multi-award-winning journalism. He was a traveler who explored food around the world in his shows like "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown". After trips through Bhutan and Hong Kong, he told People Magazine in 2018 that he felt ready to enjoy some American classics. One fast food chain had a special place on Bourdain's plate: Popeyes.
"To me, Popeyes is exotica," Bourdain said. "I was eating noodles and roast goose and Chinese food for the past 10 days. So to be back and eat some Americana food, well, I will weep with gratitude at macaroni and cheese."
That was one of the realest things a celebrity chef could say. He didn't just visit once, either. Bourdain frequented the near-extinct, buffet-style Popeyes on three separate occasions, three days in a row while filming for his show in Louisiana. The act probably says something good about Popeyes' food for it to be the quick choice of someone who found all the actual best places to eat abroad.
How to order at Popeyes like Anthony Bourdain
Popeyes is arguably one of the most beloved fried chicken chains in the United States. The restaurant is known for its Southern-style chicken and side dishes — and its spot in pop culture through jokes about its allegedly dry biscuits and the hype over its 2019 chicken sandwich release. We can only imagine Anthony Bourdain's input on Popeyes' sandwiches, but we do know what he ordered back in Lafayette, Louisiana.
To dine like the chef himself, you'll want to get a spicy fried chicken dinner with two country sides: biscuits and gravy and mac and cheese. Popeyes might not have the best fast food mac compared to other restaurants, but its creamy recipe is still a solid choice for a spicy meal. Bourdain's drink of choice was a large Dr. Pepper.
Now, to really get in the spirit of this legend, you'll also want to wear something casual. Throw on a hoodie so nobody can recognize if you're a celebrity — something Bourdain did on his Popeyes escapades to little avail. He even compared the venture to being caught walking out of an adult video store (via Esquire). It's these moments that remind us that famous people are still human — and sometimes you've got to just "love that chicken" from Popeyes.