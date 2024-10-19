The Fast Food Fried Chicken Anthony Bourdain Thought Was Finger-Licking Good

Few food writers and personalities have gripped the culture quite like Anthony Bourdain. While he was known for his blunt charisma and sometimes provocative nature, he also made a career out of listening to the common man through his multi-award-winning journalism. He was a traveler who explored food around the world in his shows like "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown". After trips through Bhutan and Hong Kong, he told People Magazine in 2018 that he felt ready to enjoy some American classics. One fast food chain had a special place on Bourdain's plate: Popeyes.

"To me, Popeyes is exotica," Bourdain said. "I was eating noodles and roast goose and Chinese food for the past 10 days. So to be back and eat some Americana food, well, I will weep with gratitude at macaroni and cheese."

That was one of the realest things a celebrity chef could say. He didn't just visit once, either. Bourdain frequented the near-extinct, buffet-style Popeyes on three separate occasions, three days in a row while filming for his show in Louisiana. The act probably says something good about Popeyes' food for it to be the quick choice of someone who found all the actual best places to eat abroad.