9 Most Iconic Breakfasts From Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives You Can Still Order Today
For nearly two decades, Guy Fieri has been cruising the country in his red Camaro, hunting down epic eats for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Some of the most memorable Triple D moments have been over-the-top breakfasts, which is somewhat ironic, considering that Fieri famously hates eggs. But given that breakfasts are what many diner-style restaurants do best, it makes sense that dishes like waffles, pancakes, Benedicts, and breakfast sandwiches are often the stars of the show.
In true Fieri fashion, many of the most iconic breakfast dishes featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" have been seriously indulgent and rule-bending in some sort of way. Think barbecue folded into pancakes, biscuits smothered in gravy and stuffed into burritos, and super-stacked sandwiches that blend sweet and savory flavors. It's easy to see how these dishes blew Fieri away and why they still have cult-like followings today.
To uncover the absolute best breakfasts that Fieri featured on the show, we scoured through countless episodes, from early days to recent releases. We also double-checked to make sure that the dishes are still available at their respective restaurants to this day. If you're planning a road trip or want to add some more must-try dishes to your bucket list, these are the Triple D restaurants worth visiting for an out-of-bounds breakfast.
1. Biscuits & Gravy Burrito at Full Belly Deli in Reno, Nevada
Full Belly Deli first opened its doors in Truckee, California, in 2007, and now there are two other locations in Nevada and another one on the way. Guy Fieri visited the original location and was thoroughly impressed with the sandwich, so much so that he later featured one of the chain's Reno locations on an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." While there, he tried the Biscuits & Gravy Burrito, a dish that one customer described as "two breakfasts in one."
This hearty breakfast burrito starts with a flour tortilla that's laid on the grill, then topped with cheddar cheese, crispy hash browns, and a biscuit that's made in-house. All of that gets topped with a house-made chorizo gravy featuring chorizo, pork breakfast sausage, spices like paprika and onion powder, half-and-half cream, and milk. Then, everything gets folded up, grilled in a panini press, and sliced in half.
Fieri admitted that he was a bit scared of the burrito at first, but noted that it wasn't as heavy as he expected. He said, "It's delicious. The biscuit is nice and flaky in there. The crunch of the hash brown inside is really nice. But the kicker for me is the gravy, bro." Many customers agree, saying the gravy is packed with flavor and the layers work in tandem to make for a nice, balanced bite.
Multiple locations in California and Nevada
2. Pumpkin Bread French Toast at In a Pickle in Waltham, Massachusetts
It's all about American-style breakfast comfort food at In a Pickle in Waltham, Massachusetts. But don't expect the usual diner fare here. Peruse the menu, and you'll find creative concoctions like Oreo Crunch Chicken and Waffles and pancakes filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. When Fieri visited for an episode of Triple D, he tried the Pumpkin Bread French Toast, which he determined was "next-level."
The base of this dessert-like dish is house-made pumpkin bread infused with a pumpkin spice mix blend. The bread is sliced into squares, dipped in a creamy egg custard, and griddled until slightly crispy on the outside. Each square is then smeared with a cream cheese icing, dusted with powdered sugar, and stacked two to a plate. The final touches include more powdered sugar, a drizzle of all-spice dulce de leche, and a pumpkin candy.
"I enjoy that more than I enjoy a typical dessert because you get a savory factor to it," Fieri said. He pointed out that you get a nice crust on the outside of the bread, but that it's soft and moist in the middle. "Then you're getting all the spices, but you get the tang of the cream cheese coming through, so you get a little bit of the sweet and sour combo," he said. It's definitely decadent, and that's what many customers love about it.
(781) 891-1212
265 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453
3. Pulled Pork Pancakes at Red Wagon Cafe in Vancouver, British Columbia
While the majority of Guy Fieri's forays on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" have been within the United States, he's also been known to venture north into Canada. He's been to Vancouver, British Columbia, several times, and one of his favorite spots there is the Red Wagon Diner. In fact, he likes it so much that he's featured it twice on the show. On his second visit, owner Brad Miller treated Fieri to the cafe's famous Pulled Pork Pancakes with Jack syrup.
Every chef knows that the best pork for pulled pork starts with pork butt, and Miller seasons his with a flavorful rub, rests it in the fridge for 36 hours, then smokes it for four to six hours. Once smoked, it gets doused with beer and popped into the oven to cook for another three to four hours. Then, it's shredded, tossed with barbecue sauce, and sandwiched between three fluffy pancakes. Finally, the pancakes get a healthy pour of maple syrup spiked with Jack Daniel's whiskey.
"It's like a split personality breakfast," Fieri said. You get the savory, umami elements of the pulled pork and the cake-like texture of the thick buttermilk pancakes, plus the sweetness from the syrup and just a hint of the whiskey shining through. Like many diners, Fieri was blown away by the flavor combo. "I'll never forget those pulled pork pancakes," he said.
604-568-4565
2128 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1V2, Canada
4. Mom's Red Chile Chilaquiles at Chula Artisan Eatery in La Quinta, California
It's no secret that Guy Fieri has an affinity for Mexican food, which is why he made a point to seek out Chula Artisan Eatery for what he called "home-made, scratch-made, real-deal Mexican with a twist." Helmed by chef-owner Katherine Gonzalez, the restaurant-and-bakery offers several enticing breakfast dishes all day long, many of which are made with locally sourced ingredients and prepared in-house. One of the dishes that won Fieri over was the Mom's Red Chile Chilaquiles.
As the name suggests, the dish was inspired by Gonzalez's mother. It features multiple layers of flavor, starting with a layer of diced onions that goes into a pan along with house-made corn chips. Those get tossed in a rich red sauce made with California chiles (you can also opt for a tomatillo-based salsa verde). On top of that goes your choice of shredded pork, chicken, or veggies. Finally, the dish is topped with green onions, queso fresco, avocado, microgreens, chili oil, onion jam, and a poached egg.
Fieri opted for the chilaquiles with red chile sauce and shredded pork (and, of course, no egg), and he wasn't disappointed. He commented on how silky and flavorful the sauce was, the crunchiness of the chips, and the "dynamite" pork. "The jam is just that funky little twist that makes it yours," he said. "That's the next level. Dynamite."
(760) 227-6616
47150 Washington St STE B, La Quinta, CA 92253
5. Confused Cousin Chicken Sandwich at Waffles and Whatnot in Anchorage, Alaska
If you're in Anchorage, Alaska, and craving a breakfast that goes beyond your usual bacon and eggs plates, Guy Fieri highly recommends Waffles and Whatnot. On an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he said, "On Triple D, we always say, 'If it's funky, we'll find it.' Well, this place goes beyond funky. This goes into inspirational." Here, owner Derrick Green whips up tasty waffle sandwiches, like the Confused Cousin Chicken Sandwich, which Fieri loved.
There's a ton of stuff going on with this monster waffle sandwich. First, Green layers a pile of cheese on the grill and tops it with fried chicken that's seasoned with a special Mediterranean spice blend. When the cheese has crisped up, he uses a waffle drizzled with maple syrup to scoop everything up, then adds bacon, a scoop of garlic mac and cheese, and spicy barbecue sauce. Another waffle goes on top, and the sandwich is served with a side of sweet, spicy, and tangy house sauce.
Fieri was a little bit intimidated by the sandwich, considering it weighed a full two pounds, but that all faded when he took a bite. He commented on how delicious the mac and cheese was, the nice crunch on the chicken, and how well the spicy barbecue contrasted with the sweetness of the maple syrup. "It is a giant juxtaposition of flavors and textures," he said.
https://www.wafflesandwhatnot.com/
(907) 406-4503
500 Muldoon Rd #5, Anchorage, AK 99504
6. Dulce de Leche Pancake Balls at Katalina's in Columbus, Ohio
According to the Food Network, Guy Fieri isn't a big fan of desserts, but that doesn't mean he's averse to all sweet treats. On an episode of Triple D, he brought his son Hunter to Katalina's in Columbus, Ohio, specifically to try the cafe's famous pancake balls. You can get these profiterole-like treats packed with a variety of fillings, such as nutty, chocolatey Nutella, fruity pumpkin-apple butter, and rich dulce de leche.
Pancake balls may sound pretty simple, but Katalina's owner, Katalina Day, uses special techniques to get the texture and flavors just right. She uses locally sourced flour, milk, and cage-free Amish eggs to create the batter, which she pours into an aebleskiver pan doused with clarified butter. Chopsticks help to manipulate the dough so that the filling stays in the center and the dough forms a perfect dome around it. The finished pancake balls are sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with sweet-and-spicy bacon.
"Outstanding," Fieri said after trying a dulce de leche pancake ball. He and Hunter commented on the nice glaze on the outside that added a slight firmness, and the fact that the dulce de leche was nice because it wasn't overly sweet. "Then you dip into the maple syrup ... then you refresh your palette with spicy, fatty bacon," Fieri said. "It's awesome. Dynamite." The pair also tried the pumpkin-apple butter pancake balls and were equally as impressed.
Multiple locations in Ohio
7. Bagel BLT Sandwich at Bagelsaurus in Cambridge, Massachusetts
As you might guess from the name, Bagelsaurus specializes in bagels. You can go for classic flavors like sesame, everything, and cinnamon raisin, or try one of the special flavors like chocolate chip pretzel and cheddar garlic. According to many diners, they're great on their own, but if you want to make it a full meal, as Fieri did on an episode of Triple D, many recommend the Bagel BLT Sandwich.
There's a whole lot of time and effort that goes into the Bagel BLT Sandwich. The bagel dough alone takes days to proof and rest, not to mention the quick boil and extra baking time to get the perfect crunchy exterior and soft interior. The sandwich also includes thick-cut bacon, red leaf lettuce, mayo, and tomatoes that are oven-roasted for hours until they're sweet, soft, and tart. Fieri also tried the sandwich with house-made spicy pepper cream cheese.
To say that Fieri liked the sandwich would be a major understatement. "As a bagel, it's one of the best we've ever had on the show," he said. "Light, tender, great chew." He also praised the bacon and gushed about how the oven-roasted plum tomatoes added bright acid notes that helped cut through the fat and the spiciness of the jalapeños and poblanos in the cream cheese.
(857) 285-6103
1796 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140
8. Corned Beef Hash at The Magnolia Pancake Haus in San Antonio, Texas
Ask folks in San Antonio, Texas, where to get the best corned beef hash in the city, and many will point you toward The Magnolia Pancake Haus. Guy Fieri visited the spot for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," and based on his reaction after just one bite, we reckon he would agree. This isn't your run-of-the-mill diner version made with canned corned beef hash — chef-owner Robert Fleming brines and braises his own brisket in-house, and that makes all the difference.
The brine Fleming uses for his brisket is one of the secrets to this dish's intense flavor. It includes a myriad of spices, including cinnamon stick, mustard seed, juniper, and allspice berries, as well as a mirepoix of onion, celery, and carrot. The brisket rests in the brine for 14 days, then it's braised with onion, garlic, and pickling spice for four hours. Fleming also makes a puréewith the onion and garlic, which he mixes with the shredded potatoes and corned beef before sautéing everything in a pan.
The final dish features ample savory corned beef and potatoes, cooked until crispy on the outside and tender inside. The purée adds a touch of sweetness and pungent garlic flavor, which adds to the spice-laden meat and potato mixture. It also comes with two eggs cooked any way you prefer. Fieri said, "There's an orchestra of flavor. It is the way it's supposed to be done."
https://www.magnoliapancakehaus.com/
Multiple locations in Texas
9. Pulled Pork Monte Cristo at Saint Lawrence Gridiron in Boise, Idaho
The Saint Lawrence Gridiron started as a humble food truck and eventually grew into a full brick-and-mortar barbecue restaurant. Today, it serves Southern-style smoked meats and craft cocktails from its downtown Boise, Idaho, location. Swing by for brunch and you can try those succulent meats in tasty breakfast dishes, like one of Guy Fieri's favorites — the sweet and savory Pulled Pork Monte Cristo.
Everything at this barbecue joint is made from scratch, including the pulled pork for the Monte Cristo. The pork butt is seasoned simply with salt and pepper, then smoked for about six to eight hours and shredded. The pork is piled onto thick slices of toast, dipped in a batter of milk, eggs, flour, and citrus zest, then griddled and topped with slices of Swiss and cheddar cheese. The sandwich also includes slices of bacon and a drizzle of raspberry and blueberry coulis.
When Fieri showcased the sandwich on Triple D, he brought his son Ryder along for the ride. Both were enamored with the contrasting textures and flavors of the sandwich. Fieri said, "One minute it's salty, then it's chewy, then it's sweet, then it's crunchy, then it's cheesy. There is a lot going on." Then he ended with what was somewhat of a Dad joke: "The coulis — that makes it. That's coolio."
https://saintlawrencegridiron.com/
(208) 433-5598
705 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702
Methodology
To compile this list of the most iconic breakfasts from "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," we pored over past episodes of the show and took note of the dishes that impressed Guy Fieri the most. Then, we narrowed the list further to only those you can order today. In addition, we checked on recent customer reviews to ensure the dishes still hold up. If you're looking for a solid morning meal, these are the dishes that Fieri himself saw fit to showcase and the ones that countless diners call out for being ultra-flavorful and filling.