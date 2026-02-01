9 Most Iconic Breakfasts From Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives You Can Still Order Today

For nearly two decades, Guy Fieri has been cruising the country in his red Camaro, hunting down epic eats for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Some of the most memorable Triple D moments have been over-the-top breakfasts, which is somewhat ironic, considering that Fieri famously hates eggs. But given that breakfasts are what many diner-style restaurants do best, it makes sense that dishes like waffles, pancakes, Benedicts, and breakfast sandwiches are often the stars of the show.

In true Fieri fashion, many of the most iconic breakfast dishes featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" have been seriously indulgent and rule-bending in some sort of way. Think barbecue folded into pancakes, biscuits smothered in gravy and stuffed into burritos, and super-stacked sandwiches that blend sweet and savory flavors. It's easy to see how these dishes blew Fieri away and why they still have cult-like followings today.

To uncover the absolute best breakfasts that Fieri featured on the show, we scoured through countless episodes, from early days to recent releases. We also double-checked to make sure that the dishes are still available at their respective restaurants to this day. If you're planning a road trip or want to add some more must-try dishes to your bucket list, these are the Triple D restaurants worth visiting for an out-of-bounds breakfast.